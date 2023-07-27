A protest against youth exploitation was held in front of Unionville’s Dairy Queen on July 16, with affected students and concerned community members participating.
During the protest, two students from Markville High School, Diya Sharma and Dylan Walcott, complained about what they called unfair treatment while working at DQ.
Diya worked at DQ from February to April this year. “She (the owner) doesn’t come to the store very often, but she monitors our every move through the camera and yells if she catches us slacking or doing anything wrong.”
Something similar happened to Diya’s successor Dylan, who worked there from April to June. “I was treated rudely and impatiently,” said Dylan, who carried a placard at the protest with the words “End youth wage slavery.”
“She expects you to have it all done in a couple of shifts. She’d bray you if you don’t get it fast enough,” she added.
Additionally, Diya and Dylan alleged new employees are paid only half of the minimum wage, which was $7 per hour, until they are deemed “ready” by the owner.
“She told us to do half volunteer during the training,” Dylan said.
Under the Employment Standards Act, 2000, employers who require students to be trained must pay students their regular wages for all training time, states employment lawyer Ron Minken, who was not present at the protest.
“There’s one exception that if a student wishes to be promoted to a new position within the company, and to make themselves more competitive, decides to undergo optional training, this is not time that an employer would have to pay the student.”
Dairy Queen in Unionville did not respond to yorkregion.com's request for comment as of press time, but Amie Hoffner, corporate communications and public relations executive for Dairy Queen, said the company is taking this matter seriously.
“We have engaged the franchise owners to address these concerns. This is a franchised location and employees at this location are employees of the franchise owners. We require franchise owners to follow all laws, including wage requirements,” she said.
Shanta Sundarason from The Giving Tree Unionville argues that these allegations not only raise concerns about the treatment of young employees at these shops, but also highlight a broader issue of potential labour law violations and mistreatment of students in the workplace.
“This is illegal, this is having a hugely negative impact on students’ self-esteem, causing stress and anxiety. The owners have to be called out to ensure that any others doing this know that they will also be called out,” she noted.
During summer break, many students are looking for a job to gain experience while making money. Minken suggests students learn their rights as an employee before taking the job.
“An employer should be providing a hiring letter to the student, setting out the terms of employment. If they do not, then you should ask for information, such as will training be provided? Is it paid? Hourly wage? Any break times? What about public holiday pay, overtime pay, benefits and vacation?”
Sundarason also thinks that schools should educate youth about basic workplace laws.
“Kids sometimes get overexcited about their first jobs that they don’t notice they’re being exploited or accept this behaviour for fear of being without a job,” she added.
Through this protest, or a larger movement, Sundarason hopes to send a strong message to other employers that they must respect the rights of their employees under the law.