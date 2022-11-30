In the third week of November, the Taber Players performed Dickens’ Christmas Carol adopted by Mark Landon Smith which is a meta farce (a piece of media that self-references or references the nature of its medium. As this is a play which has the actors play other actors who themselves are playing the characters that we see on stage) about the struggles of the fictional theatre troupe Stykes-Upon-Thump Repertory Company, and the disastrous results of trying to put on the classic Christmas Carol written by Charles Dickens. With all of the shows performed, several actors reflected on their experiences of the play.
“It’s always fun, it’s always a blast getting together with people. We have lots of laughs,” said Kristen Adkins. “Get everything set up and knowing our lines. Knowing our spots and making it come together, so that it’s a nice story and it flows and it’s funny.”
“This play, it has been so much fun,” said Jaclynn Elfring. “Working with all these experienced actors just made the acting part of this so carefree, and I could focus more on producing the play.”
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Rob Berezay, who also directed the play. “These guys are great because they’re seasoned and brought a lot to the table. Rehearsals have been really good because we have been able to soundboard ideas and improve on things that we thought would be a good final product. It’s been great.”
“It’s been a blast,” said Sarah Lee. “It’s funny, people are so experienced and seasoned actors that we are just able to really make the characters come to life, enjoy one another, and have a lot of fun doing it.”
“I’m always working with excellent people, hard-working people,” said Jocelyn Steinborn. “I appreciate all of their efforts, and we all worked together and produced this amazing funny play.”
The play only ran for one week at the Taber Legion and had a cast of seven individuals. The cast included Darrell Croft who played Sir. Selson Piddock, who was then playing Ebenezer Scrooge, Sarah Lee who played Dame Rowena Mibbleton-Lewis, who was playing the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, Kristen Adkins who played Mrs. Cordelia Woods, who was then playing Martha Cratchit, Jeff Graham who played Mr. Elyot Cratchit, who was playing Bob Cratchit, Rob Berezay who played Teddy Shub, who was then playing Nephew Fred, Jocelyn Steinborn who played Mrs. Betina Salisbury, who was then playing Emily Cratchit, and Jaclynn Elfring who played Cynthia Imbry, who is the company under study. The cast members also commented on this unique nature of being actors who play characters who are then playing other characters.
“It’s actually easier I would say to be playing like an actor because you are naturally doing it anyways,” said Adkins. “If anything, it makes it easier to act like an actor. In the last play I was in, I was also acting like an actor.”
“It was way more fun because you get to pretend you are somebody else,” said Elfring. “I know you’re always pretending you’re somebody else, but you’re actually this other person playing another person. It was fun for me because I’m not usually nervous and I get to play a really nervous person and it was fun.”
“It was different, but it was fun because you had to figure out who the one person was and then add to it,” said Lee. “It was that person acting as that other person. Instead of myself acting as Peter, it’s Rowena acting as Peter. It was different but it was fun.”
“Well, my character Betina always shines through on whatever she does,” said Steinborn. “She has a lot of flourishes, so no matter what character I’m playing, I seem to always be seeking the spotlight.”
Following this, the actors also discussed some of the challenges that they came across when performing in this play which is supposed to be a catastrophe.
“The character playing a character is not the problem,” said Berezay. “What has been a learning experience is trying to do something wrong, and make it funny. I think we’re still learning that. I think we did pretty good, but doing something wrong is harder than you think it is. It’s a challenge because everyone is so experienced here trying to tell them to do something, and they do it, but they gotta do it wrong. Your line has to be delivered incorrectly, or the timing is too good, or the entrances are too crisp. You need to come in late and you need to be disheveled. It’s difficult when you have a seasoned cast to tell them to throw everything out the door and do the ‘goes wrong type of play’.”
“Just the timing, so it looks like it’s a disaster, but it’s a planned disaster,” said Lee. “There’s been a few times where it’s been a disaster and not planned, and you kind of have to go with the flow.”
“I love learning all the lines for everybody in the play, so I have to pretend to know no lines, and pretending to read something that you’ve already memorized is difficult,” said Elfring. “It’s a difficult play to act, it really is. To actually have to be bad, it was a lot I think for a lot of people.”
“The two free-standing flats that have to fall at the end, and not injure anyone, or injure the flats or injure any of the furniture was the greatest challenge,” said Steinborn.
“It was actually — well, what I think pretty easy to memorize because everybody knows the story. This is a very, very well-known story,” said Adkins. “Taking it from something serious that everyone knows and turning it into something funny was actually a lot of fun.”
Berezay also provided some inside into what is coming up next for Taber Players.
“We’re excited to open up in the near future with a new facility. We have committed, I think, to do a minimum of two shows a year in the new facility. We’re always looking for help, so if you want to be involved with front/backstage, we would love to have you. Taber Players is going to do one act similar to what they did last March or April. They’re going to do a couple one-act plays in March next year and in between the plays, a local band will play and sing some songs in the same format as the last spring,” said Berezay.