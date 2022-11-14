While there is currently no snow on the ground, Chatham-Kent residents can once again cast their votes to name snow plows in the community.
As the second annual naming contest is officially underway, residents can visit letstalkchatham-kent.ca/name-a-snowplow-2022 and choose from more than 30 names submitted from the community.
Some of the names with the most likes include Flurry Jenkins, Betty Whiteout, Scoop Dogg, Lightning McClean, Ctrl Salt Delete and Fast and Flurryous.
One plow will be named in each of Chatham-Kent’s six wards.
Last year more than 1,000 votes were cast in the contest. The contest received nationwide attention as names were mentioned on Hockey Night In Canada. Chatham-Kent’s Infrastructure and Engineering Services has partnered with WINMAR Property Restoration, which is funding the plow decals.