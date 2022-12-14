At their meeting on Nov. 21, Limerick Township council passed the zoning amendment to the Land’escapes land in the municipality, changing it from Marginal Agriculture to Special Marginal Agriculture-holding. Land’escapes owner Ben Samann comments on this development and the next steps Land’escapes will be taking in light of this zoning amendment.
Land’escapes lands consists of ‘The Park,’ which has about 27,000 acres, most of which is located in the northern half of Limerick Township. The lands, according to Hastings County’s Justin Harrow, director of planning and development, are largely undeveloped and have mostly open space and passive recreational uses, with a number of hunt camps present throughout the property. The property front onto both the western and eastern sides of Hwy 62 and on multiple lakes, including Dixon Lake, Blue Sea Lake, Spring Lake and Limerick Lake.
At the Limerick planning committee meeting back on Oct. 11, there was a letter from Harrow, who mentioned that the rezoning application had been deferred following the public consultation meeting held Sept. 6. This was done to have further consultations with Transition Metals about their mining rights claims on some of the Land’escapes acreage and to pursue consultation with the Curve Lake First Nation, township staff, county planning staff, Transition Metals and Land’escapes. Ben Samann had a meeting to discuss everyone’s concerns on Oct. 3, including an access agreement which was a specific issue brought up by Transition Metals at the public meeting on Sept. 6. Further negotiations would follow between all parties in the ensuing weeks.
At this point, the concerns from First Nations, Transition Metals and Hastings County have been adequately addressed to allow Limerick to proceed with the rezoning amendment to the Land’escape lands. Hastings County’s Harrow sent a letter on Nov. 16 to the township in this regard, recommending that the rezoning amendment to the lands in question proceed.
The zoning amendment to the Land’escapes lands was done through bylaw 2022-33 at the Nov. 21 meeting. The lands’ zoning was amended, by amending the previous bylaw 2013-20 from MA to MA-5-holding. The holding designation will be removed once a site plan has been submitted by Land’escapes to the township.
For lands designated MA-5, special provisions apply with regard to allowed uses and structures that can be erected on the lands, as explained within the bylaw. Permitted uses include; conservation uses, open space uses, passive recreational outdoor uses, hunt camps, camping establishments and accessory uses to a permitted use. For a camping establishment, a maximum number of 100 lots are permitted.
Permitted buildings include a gate house/welcoming centre/administration office (with a maximum gross floor area of 100 square metres), a comfort station (with a maximum gross floor area of 50 square metres), a pavilion (with a maximum gross floor area of 75 square metres), 10 open sided or three sided pavilions/shelters (with a maximum gross floor area of 12 square metres), a staff accommodation building, 10 hunt camps, 20 privies and 20 storage sheds (with a maximum gross floor area per shed of 16 square metres).
As is the case with the MA designation, nothing in the bylaw restricts any rights to mining claims registered with the Ministry of Mines RSO 1990. In addition, all other provisions of the RU zone and bylaw 2012-30, as amended, will apply to lands zoned RU-9.
The bylaw is enacted under the provisions and regulations contained within the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.P.13, as amended.
When contacted by The Bancroft Times, Mayor Kim Carson had no further comment on the Land’escapes rezoning amendment.
Samann told The Bancroft Times on Dec. 5 that they’re excited to have the rezoning completed.
“The next steps are site plan and building permit applications to do some construction at the gate.”