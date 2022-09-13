The Blue Mountains council has thrown its support behind a push from Coun. Bill Abbotts to get a pedestrian bridge built over the Little Beaver River.
At council’s meeting on Sept. 12, Abbotts brought forward a resolution to have council reconsider its decision not to include a pedestrian bridge over Little Beaver River as part of the Peel Street reconstruction project.
Abbotts suggested the pedestrian bridge should be added to the project to improve connectivity in the community. The resolution from Abbotts can be found on the meeting agenda here.
“It makes a loop where people can walk. That is why I’m trying to support this, it is a major link in there,” said Abbotts.
In a brief presentation to council, Abbotts suggested the bridge be located near the water treatment plant off of Bay Street West.
Initially there was discussion about whether a request for reconsideration was necessary as the pedestrian bridge was not included in the Peel Street project. However, it was decided to proceed with the resolution as presented.
“I think it would be wise to make this a reconsideration because we are changing the plan that was approved,” said Mayor Alar Soever.
Council voted 6-0 in favour of Abbotts’ resolution. Coun. Jim Uram was absent from the meeting.
“I think it’s a good idea, but we do need to be cognizant of the cost,” Soever noted.
Town staff indicated to council that a bridge proposal will be coming forward.
“Staff have put forward a draft revision to this capital project and the intent is to bring it through the 2023 budget process to include the pedestrian bridge at this location. Staff are proceeding through the final design,” said director of operations Shawn Carey, who added that municipal staff will be watching for grant programs to support the project.