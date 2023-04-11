Politicians in St. Thomas will tackle a longstanding debate in Southwestern Ontario this week about whether to allow chickens in residential areas.
Councillors asked for a staff report on backyard chickens after a resident wrote last month asking the city to let her raise hens on her property.
In her letter, Kay Vaughan suggested a program that allows four hens per household, with an annual permit costing $100. She recommended prohibiting roosters, due to the noise, and requiring keepers to have a fully fenced yard.
Amid skyrocketing food costs, backyard chickens could help feed families and boost food securuty in the the city, wrote Vaughan, one of seven in her family.
"Food has become very expensive and I truly love the idea of showing my children how to feed themselves and show responsibility," she said.
Allowing chickens on residential properties would require amendments to the city's animal control and zoning bylaws, says a staff report going to council this week.
The report, by the city's planning services manager, does not recommend for or against allowing chickens in residential areas. Instead, it outlines three options: do nothing and maintain the backyard chicken ban; permit them and prepare the required bylaw changes; or launch an at least a two-year pilot project.
The report said a pilot project would let a "control group" of six to 10 residents keep backyard chickens temporarily. Participants would have to meet regulations outlined for the pilot.
Staff would monitor any complaints and issues that surface, evaluate potential program costs and report back to council.
The backyard chicken debate has emerged in other Southwestern Ontario municipalities over the years. The issue recently ruffled feathers in Strathroy-Caradoc, where politicians rejected the idea, primarily due to concerns about the spread of avian flu.
The urban chicken debate also has repeatedly been shot down in London, most recently in 2020.
Still, some municipalities across Canada and Ontario, including Niagara Falls, Guelph, Brampton and Kitchener, allow chickens within city limits.
Like Vaughan and her family, backyard hen backers argue their eggs provide a cheaper, healthier source of protein than those bought at supermarkets. With an average of one egg laid daily, Vaughan estimates three hens would give a homeowner about 91 dozen eggs a year.
Their nitrogen-rich waste can be used as fertilizer, and they are environmentally less wasteful when grown locally, the staff report noted.
The report also listed the disadvantages of raising hens in residential areas, including concerns about noise, expense, waste disposal, disease and health management.
Staff also pointed to potential costs of running a backyard hen program. "Requiring inspection of coops or licensing will require staff resources," said the report, noting to expect an increase in enforcement activity due to complaints.
In addition to that report, councillors will consider sample regulations from the city of Orillia that launched a pilot project for backyard chickens in 2017 and extended it until 2023.
Council meets Tuesday to debate the issue.