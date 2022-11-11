The owner of a home in the Village of South River faces two fire related alarm fines following a residential fire.
South River Fire Chief Risto Maki says the landlord is looking at fines totalling $710.
Maki says the landlord is charged with single counts of failing to maintain a working smoke alarm and failing to maintain a working carbon monoxide alarm in the home.
Both offences have set fines of $295 plus a victim surcharge of $65 for a total of $355 for each charge.
Maki says fire crews responded to a home where a piece of furniture caught fire on Nov. 4.
Maki says two people were inside the home at the time but no one was hurt.
The department is not releasing the street address of the home and did not say how the furniture caught fire.
The South River Fire Department is reminding the public to make sure they have working smoke alarms on every floor of their homes and outside sleeping areas.
Maki says many fatal fires occur at night when everyone is asleep.
“So early warning is crucial to survival,” said Maki.
For added protection Maki says the South River Fire Department also recommends that every bedroom have a smoke alarm.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.