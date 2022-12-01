Provincial officials say the West Kootenay is heading into the winter with the ecosystem still in a drought, but not to the point that special measures should be taken.
The Kootenay Boundary Regional Drought Working Group met early in November and set the West Kootenay drought level at 2 of 5, or at the point where “adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are unlikely.”
The Kettle basin is slightly drier, meeting the standard for level 3.
A letter to municipal governments in the area indicates that as winter sets in, rivers, streams and aquifers are less likely to get recharged.
“Winter conditions have arrived across the region and with that, a likelihood that we may not see much or any further stream flow recovery in most of the region’s streams through the winter low-flow period,” says the letter.
While many systems saw some recovery in the slightly wetter last half of October, “[t]hese observed recoveries may however, be short-lived with the onset of freezing temperatures,” the letter states.
“The possibility also exists that the recharge of aquifers by recent precipitation was limited in areas already experiencing low groundwater levels, which may impact stream flow in some systems through the winter.”
The end result is that the West Kootenay is unlikely to see improvements in its drought conditions until the spring.
“Lower than normal stream flows may now persist through the winter, possibly leading to impacts to stream ecosystems,” the letter indicates. “Although water consumption is vastly reduced through the winter months, the Province continues to ask that water users voluntarily conserve water where possible to further help limit impacts, particularly in areas at drought levels 3 and higher.”
You can learn about water conservation measures on the BC Drought Information website.