WINGHAM – A diagnosis of any type of cancer can be a frightening experience full of unknowns, unfamiliar doctors, and medications that can make you feel very ill.
Having a place to go that requires less travel time, free parking, and familiar faces relieves some of the stress of having a cancer diagnosis, and the team of doctors and nurses at the Wingham oncology clinic see the difference these small things can make every day.
The Elizabeth (Betty Zinn) Hlavach Memorial Oncology Clinic, located at the Wingham and District Hospital, is a satellite site for the London Regional Cancer Program (LRCP) that provides systemic therapy (chemotherapy) for patients who live in Huron, Perth, and Bruce counties.
Clinical Manager, Registered Nurse (RN) Christine Reyes spoke to the Advance Times during Cancer Awareness Month about the clinic and the team that helps to make it a more comfortable atmosphere.
After an initial diagnosis from a family physician, people are examined at LRCP, where an initial assessment will be done. Doctors there will then refer the patient to the Wingham oncology clinic for chemotherapy treatment if that is the preferred action.
One of the first people a patient sees at the oncology clinic in Wingham is Karen Kelsey, the ward clerk and front desk manager.
“Here at the Wingham clinic, patients are not just a number,” said Kelsey.
Knowing the names and faces of their clients makes for a positive and personable experience, she said, and having free, close parking is a perk you just don’t get in London or at other big city hospitals.
The warm and inviting waiting room is just off the main entrance to the hospital, making it easy to find.
Patients then fill out a secure and private questionnaire that provides the team with a medical history and any mental health challenges the client may have.
The dedicated team of healthcare professionals walk the patient through the process and are readily available to answer any questions or just to chat with a patient about their experience with cancer.
“For our patients, part of their screening when they come in is looking at their anxiety scales and things like that. If we have a patient that the staff feel would benefit from social work, we do have a social worker in the hospital that would come down and spend some time with them,” said Reyes. “The nurses are a great resource with the patients to really help to talk them through what’s happening; there’s a lot of things going on for that patient, especially their first visit here, it is really overwhelming.”
Reyes added that they added an additional service a year and a half ago, which is a follow-up phone call to the patient a couple of days after their first treatment, “just to see how they’re doing. If they’re having any problems with nausea or pain, ask them if they have any questions or anything like that.”
Having some relief from the strict pandemic rules has helped to ease the anxiety levels of some patients, Reyes said.
“One of the big things that we really encourage are support people. Somebody’s coming with you; sometimes people are here for an hour for treatment, and some people are here for eight hours for their treatments.
“So, it’s a long time to be in one spot. We’ve got chairs, we’ve got TVs and stuff like that. But it’s really nice sometimes just to have a family member there with you. And of course, with COVID, we weren’t able, for the longest time, to have those support people in here with them. So, it didn’t impact them in the sense that patients were here kind of by themselves. Yes, there were other patients here, but they didn’t have that family support that’s really important.”
Additionally, some people were too afraid to even come in and get their treatments because of COVID, causing additional stress.
Another perk to the small-town atmosphere at the clinic is a very short waiting list. Reyes said that the Wingham clinic can usually get a new patient in for treatment within a week, whereas at the bigger hospitals, sometimes the waiting list can be six weeks or longer.
“That’s something we really pride ourselves in is really not having that wait time so that we can get patients in when it’s scary, right? For somebody that’s just been diagnosed, you know, they just want to get things started, right, and get this dealt with,” said Reyes.
Reyes also spoke about the teamwork that happens at the clinic.
“The one thing I would say is that we work very, very closely with the pharmacy. Once the orders go in from London, the nurses and the pharmacists do all of the follow-ups in the morning when the patient comes to make sure their blood work is good before they get their treatment and stuff,” she said.
“The pharmacy is the one that’s mixing all of that medication; it doesn’t come pre mixed, they have to mix it all. And they work very closely with nursing. We also have some of our family doctors who are GPOs and they are specialized and have done some additional training in oncology. They’ll see the patients each day and kind of just do a check in with them.”
The Wingham oncology clinic has a team of dedicated and specially trained physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians who work closely with LRCP to provide the appropriate treatments for their patients. Additionally, they have lab technicians, a registered dietitian, and social workers available.
LRCP trains Wingham’s nursing, pharmacy, housekeeping, maintenance, and receiving department staff annually on how to receive chemotherapy agents, how to clean up chemotherapy spills, and how to dispose of chemotherapy agents.
The oncology clinic in Wingham’s operation hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Most chemotherapy agents and cancer medications can be given at the Wingham site. There are some exceptions where part of the treatment must be done in London.
For more information, visit https://lwha.ca/care/oncology/ or call 519-357-3711 ext. 5220.