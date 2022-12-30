As the temperature drops and snow falls as we head into the holidays, here are a few recommendations from Chief Brad Bougher at the Earl Grey - Longlaketon Fire Department. Information about smoke detectors, overloading power bars, chimney cleaning, carbon monoxide, clearing outside vents, dryer vents, your furnace, and practicing a safety plan for escaping a fire.
Fires in the home can be the result of overloading power bars. Some tips are to only plug a power bar into a permanent outlet. Do not run the power bar under any kind of blankets, rugs or flooring. Keep all power bars in an open area that will allow air to circulate around them and keep them clear of other materials. Old power bars without surge protectors should be discarded and replaced with surge protection units with an auto shut-off feature. Any power bar that feels hot to the touch should be unplugged and removed immediately. Sask Power has a great information page at saskpower.com under safety and then under homeowner safety tips for more general safety tips regarding electricity. They describe how to inspect extension cords, plugs and outlets for deficiencies that can cause fires.
Clean your chimney, as it’s the time of year for wood-burning stoves. Plus, Santa likes clean chimneys and will remember the really dirty ones for next year. There are a number of companies that service the area, mostly out of Regina, or invest in a chimney sweeping kit that can be purchased at home hardware stores or online for around $30. Be sure to get the proper-sized brush for the size of your chimney (some kits come with multiple-sized heads). Soft woods such as fir, pine and cedar typically burn with more smoke that creates more creosote build-up in the chimney. Creosote is a highly flammable substance. A chimney should be swept once a year. If there is any doubt or question, a professional should be consulted or scheduled to inspect and clean.
Anything that burns fuel, such as fireplaces, furnaces, gas water heaters, generators or a gas line leak, can be a source of carbon monoxide, an invisible and odourless gas. Increased concentration leads to poisoning and can be fatal. Ventilation deficiencies from any of these sources or not regularly circulating and introducing fresh air into the home can lead to an increased presence of this gas. An attached garage will also be a source of carbon monoxide. The best protection is a carbon monoxide detector. Maintained the same as a smoke detector by changing the batteries and regularly replacing detectors following the manufacturer’s guidelines ( typically 5 to 10 years from the date of manufacture). Any detectors older than ten years need to be replaced.
Snow build-up on outside vents can easily be overlooked as an issue for homeowners. Any outlet or fresh air intake should be kept clear of snow or debris. Snow, ice, or debris will block or restrict the flow of air, which can result in toxic fumes. Keeping these clear will improve the efficiency of heating.
Dryer Vents can build up with lint and become a fire hazard. You can use a soft brush head on the chimney sweep kit or, in most cases, just by hand if the dryer can be moved out of the way.
It is recommended to have your furnace inspected annually. Homeowners should be sure to replace filters when they are dirty, and large mesh covers on the air intakes and vents will help to keep debris, birds and rodents from causing a blockage. Any strange or unusual noises coming from the furnace or boiler should be inspected immediately.
An important exercise for individuals and families (especially children) is to plan or even practice escaping from any home or building in any number of scenarios. There is a great guide available at saskpublicsafety.ca under “public education” via “at home.”
Chief Bougher said that great places for more tips and advice are: Sask Power, Sask Energy and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency at saskpublicsafety.ca or 1-800-667-9660
Wrapping up, Bougher said that in whatever situation try to stay calm and “always call 911 if you need emergency services.” He added that they are always there and ready to help.
The Earl Grey Fire Department has a few 2023 calendars left for 20$. They can be purchased at any of the businesses in Earl Grey. He said they are always open to new recruits, and they have begun to work on getting into their “new to them” fire hall purchased by the Earl Grey - Longlaketon Fire Protection Board. He said more details about a future open house event in the spring would come.
Bougher wished everyone Seasons Greetings “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! From the Earl Grey - Longlaketon Fire Department”