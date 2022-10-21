Thunder Bay, Ont. — With no more in-person or online rural municipal candidates’ forums left after the Township of Gillies held theirs on Oct. 17, it’s down to other forms of election campaigning.
Four of the municipalities and townships had organizations sponsor their candidates’ nights, while no institution stepped up to take on similar events in the municipalities of Oliver Paipoonge and Shuniah.
“The municipal office has never done (a candidates’ night),” said incumbent Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis. “Administration should stay out of politics.
“Over the past years, we have had a candidates’ night, but it’s been put together by the (Rosslyn Women’s Institute) I believe.
“I did take part in some of them whenever I had an opponent. I believe there was one year that I went and sat in the corner of the room and kind of hid because there were new people running for council and I was kind of curious about where they sat, you know, stood on things.
“I didn’t ask any questions, I just wanted to hear what the people were asking and what their responses were because I didn’t want to meddle between the councillors. I did it for my own personal reasons to find out who should I vote for as a person on council. I knew who was on council, but not the new people.”
While not having a candidates’ night, Shuniah dedicated a Meet the Candidates page on their municipal website at shuniah.org/documents/nominees to profile their only race between incumbent Meghan Chomut and newcomer Dawn Powell for the McTavish ward seat.
Oliver Paipoonge had profiles on their mayoral and councillor candidates in their Oliver Paipoonge News newsletter the last two months as well as a three-question survey that was answered by the candidates and posted on the online social media page, Concerned Citizens of Oliver Paipoonge.
The online page has turned out to be a sounding board for some of the candidates with mayoral candidate Rick Potter using the forum to refute allegations against him.
“I have never taken a shot at anyone, I have corrected this information and disinformation that was said about me,” Potter said. “I have only dealt with the facts. What I said on the (Concerned Citizens of Oliver Paipoonge website) was in response to my door knocking and have people tell me that things are being said that I represent or I’m going to do which are 100 per cent fictitious. I wanted to address that in the interest of, not only myself, but in the interest of the taxpayers.”
He said rumours that he would close the fire station in Murillo or Kakabeka Falls are false.
“I and (current Oliver Paipoonge councillor Allan Vis) were the people that built the fire hall in Murillo,” Potter said. “When I was on council in (Oliver Township) in the late 1980s, we built that fire hall.”
Potter also had concerns with how the discussed amalgamation with Conmee Township and the elimination of the paper ballot played out.
“I brought a motion before council asking for the reinstatement of a paper ballot in Rosslyn and in Murillo just to help the folks who aren’t comfortable with it and it was refused,” he said.
Fellow mayoral candidate Brandon Postuma said he sticks to his track record and isn’t interested in what he calls “(former U.S. president Donald Trump)-style politics.”
“It’s a small community and I don’t care to trash people,” he said.
Kloosterhuis is of the same mind.
“If people say things that you did or things that you said and it’s taken out of context, there’s not much you could do about it,” Kloosterhuis said.
“. . . I never have and I never will run down an opponent. That’s just not my thing. . . . I think we should all just state what our positions are on whatever topics.”
In the seven-candidate Oliver Paipoonge councillor race where four are to be elected, incumbents Vis and Bernie Kamphof are running against hopefuls Rick Baraniuk, Dan Calvert, James Cassan, Donna Peacock and Sabrina Ree.
Municipal elections will take place Oct. 24.