ST. MARY’S – Councillors of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s should soon get a peek at the finished draft of the landmark Eastern Shore Coastal Flood Line Mapping Project — part of a province-wide initiative to assess local risks of damage from climate change.
Chief Administrative Officer Marissa Jordan shared the news during her regular monthly report to council on June 12.
“There’s been a lot of work done, and the final report will be coming soon,” she said.
Council had endorsed the municipality’s involvement in the Nova Scotia Municipal Flood Line Mapping Project at its committee of the whole meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, noting that the initiative — which is 100 per cent provincially funded — is both timely and locally relevant.
“Coastal flood line mapping [here] is a policy that was just approved through our new planning strategy,” Jordan said at the time.
According to the provincial background document, “Nova Scotia is one of the provinces most vulnerable to the impacts of flooding and climate change, notably through the combination of land subsidence, sea level rise and increased precipitation. Most development in the province is located along the coastline or a major watercourse, meaning that the issue of flooding is a significant concern in Nova Scotia.”
The St. Mary’s portion of the project was awarded to CBCL Engineering & Environmental Design of Halifax in early January.
Soccer program
In other news, a new program to promote soccer skills among youngsters – aged four to eight – in Goshen has attracted 26 children from the area.
“It’s been a community effort, and our recreation department has partnered with those volunteers to help secure sponsorship through the Timbits program throughout the summer,” she said. “It’s a really good news story for St. Mary’s.”