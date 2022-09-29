Solomon Okhifoh has been preparing to run for council since returning to school in 2019 for a Master’s of Public Administration as well as a local government administration course.
“I know I can make a difference,” said Okhifoh.
“I'm ready to serve, and I have what it takes to serve on council and make decisions that will make life better for the people of Grande Prairie and the entire Peace region.”
The councillor position opened after the death of coun. John Lehners on July 17, and the byelection will be on Oct. 17.
Okhifoh is no stranger to politics: He ran in the last municipal election for a councillor position.
As a university student, he became involved with student politics and he served as vice-president of the Engineering Student Association at the University of Nigeria. He went on to serve as the campus welfare officer.
Locally, Okhifoh is involved with the community serving on five organizational boards in the city.
He said he is busy volunteering with many organizations in the community, as well as spurring on local groups to lend a hand where needed.
“In the spring, I took out my Nigerian association to go do road cleaning for the county, and this is the third year in a row we have done that,” he said.
Okhifoh’s foremost priority in this campaign is crime reduction.
“The level of crime in Grande Prairie is not acceptable, so I want to bring that down, and I want to approach that with a two-prong approach,” he said.
He said the city currently focuses heavily on enforcement, which is an “expensive” method. Instead, he wants to see more crime prevention strategies deployed. Part of that would be educating residents ways they may help prevent crimes, so criminals do not see victims as “soft targets.”
“We have countries all over the world that have successfully used crime prevention initiatives and strategies to cut down their crime level; it can be done, and I know we will do it in Grande Prairie.”
He also wants the city to be more affordable.
“I want to (lower) property taxes, and I can do that by eliminating waste and streamlining processes,” said Okhifoh.
A “good look” needs to be taken at where finances are being spent, and minimize cost overlaps.
He also wants to see more affordable sports and recreation for children in the city, including hockey.
“This is the Canadian sport that everybody loves, so I want to see that we make an investment in those areas, reduce the amount of money that they have to pay to use the ice rink and expand the program so that my children can participate.”
He also wants to see more economic development, particularly “regional economic development co-operation that will attract investment from all over the world.”
Okhifoh says what he can bring to council that other candidates can’t are his public administration and local government administration education.
“I know that separation between administration and council; I know how to bridge those gaps between administration and council,” said Okjifoh.
“I see a lot of other candidates talking about things that they hate, things that they don't agree with, but I focus on things that we can achieve together.”
He said he would also bring some diversification to council; being born in Africa and living abroad in Europe, the United States, and across Canada has given him many insights.
“I have the ability to reach out not just within Canada, but even outside Canada to form alliances with some cities and towns in Europe and other parts of the world to bring more development to our community.”
The four-year budget will be one of the first challenges for the newly elected councillor as its first meeting will be weeks after being sworn in, but Okhifoh feels prepared for the budget.
“One of my projects was on budget development for my municipality, so I am prepared for that.”
Candidate nominations closed on Sept. 19 at noon.
The official nominees include Robin Rochon, Bryan Petryshyn, Wade Pilat, Erik Gault, Okhifoh Solomon, Tammy Brown and Frank Skolly.
Two advance voting days are set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 at the Montrose Cultural Centre.
The estimated cost of the byelection to the city is $129,980, which covers temporary wages, automated voting, ballots, marketing, advertising, facility rentals, and other related expenditures, says the city.