Albertans were a little less angry in June than in March.
According to the Rage Index, a survey from Pollera Strategic Insights, 51 per cent of Albertans surveyed were angry or annoyed over topics like government, the economy, finances, changes in Canadian society, and stories in the news.
The survey, conducted June 7-13, showed a six-point drop in Albertans' ire since the last survey in March.
In March, Alberta held the title of the angriest province, with 57 per cent of those surveyed feeling moderately angry or annoyed.
There were 301 Albertans interviewed for the June survey with a margin of error of 5.6 per cent out of a total of 3,000 randomly selected adult Canadians, compared to 500 Albertans interviewed in March.
Canadians have been surveyed six times since August 2022, and are always asked the question, “What emotion best describes how you feel when you think about each of the following?”
The six topics covered include the federal government, your provincial government, the Canadian economy, your personal financial situation, changes happening in Canada, and the latest stories in the news.
Ontario held the title of the angriest province in June, with 52 per cent of Ontarians surveyed feeling angry. Quebec was the least angry or annoyed province, with only 42 per cent of Quebecers surveyed feeling angry.
Overall, Canadians were less angry in June than in spring and winter. In June, 49 per cent of Canadians were angry, while in March, 51 per cent of Canadians were angry and 54 per cent in December.
Women were angrier than men about every topic except the federal government. Of the women surveyed, 46 per cent were moderately angry or annoyed with the federal government, while 47 per cent of men felt the same way.
The "latest stories in the news" was the topic that caused the most ire in both men and women. Of those survey 62 per cent of women and 54 per cent of men were annoyed or moderately angry with the news.
Millennials and Gen Xers seemed to be the group feeling the most amount of financial pressure. The economy and personal finance caused those aged 35 to 49 the most amount of grief, with 58 per cent reporting being moderately angry or annoyed with the economy and 47 per cent reporting feeling angry and annoyed about their personal financial situation. Seniors were the least angry or annoyed with the economy at 47 per cent. Seniors were also less angry or annoyed with their own personal financial situation with only 19 per cent feeling a bit miffed.
Conservative voters were the most annoyed and angry Canadians, with a rage index of 61 per cent. Issues that ticked off conservatives the most included the federal government with 79 per cent surveyed feeling angry, the types of changes happening in Canada had 74 per cent of conservatives feeling angry or annoyed, and the Canadian economy got on the nerves of 68 per cent of conservative voters.
People's Party of Canada members were the second-angriest group, with a rage index of 57 per cent, while New Democratic Party voters were the third-angriest group with 55 per cent feeling annoyed or angry. Liberal voters were the least angry of the bunch, with a rage index of 31 per cent.
Reports of Chinese interference was the issue that made the most Canadians angry, at 63 per cent of people surveyed reporting anger or annoyance.
Despite the June 13 win by the Las Vegas Golden Knights, only 12 per cent of those surveyed felt angry about the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs.