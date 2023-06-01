Discussions are ongoing in Strathmore Town Council regarding the potential to see new townhouses constructed on 9 Bayside Place.
Recent amendments which were presented before council align more closely with what the town would be willing and supportive to see constructed on that plot.
When initially presented before council in March, the town voted against the construction of this townhouse complex, as there were many concerns regarding the proposed building heights from both council members, and from neighbouring residents.
Community complaints suggested neighbours considered the proposed townhouses to be too tall, which would present a potential breach of privacy in being able to see over fences from the upper floors of new units.
Chuck Procter, manager of development services for the Town of Strathmore, presented to council March 17, to outline additional details about the project, including an imposed two-storey height limit.
“Height is defined as the average vertical distance (between the) finished grade and the apex of the roof, measured at the front and rear corners of the building or structure,” he said. “The current height for a single detached dwelling is 10 meters. So, these folks are proposing, I think, 12 meters.”
He also outlined the construction of the complex would be a two-phase project. Procter proposed the land being suggested for construction be divided into two halves, with the first to see construction right away, while the other would see development later.
Increasing the availability of attached housing and affordable housing within the community are among the immediate goals of Development Services and are present within the Municipal Development Plan.
Currently, Strathmore largely consists of single unit, detached dwellings. As presented to council via the meeting agenda, establishing multiple different types of housing within a community is generally considered good planning practice.
As it currently stands, the indicated site is designated as M2 – General Industrial District, which is Strathmore’s heaviest industrial land use district.
The plot had been previously developed, though is currently unoccupied. A land use amendment would see the site changed from M2 General Industrial, to medium density residential district, to accommodate for the construction of a townhouse complex.
The new conceptual site plan, which is publicly available via the town’s meeting agenda, suggests the northern half of the parcel be limited to the two-storey unit construction developed later.
In the meantime, the southern half of the plot could see construction begin immediately, pending approval from council.
The discussion will return again to Strathmore Town Council, June 21, for a public hearing before any decisions to move forward as issued.