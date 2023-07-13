Stratford Fire Chief John Paradis announced at the July 10th City Council meeting that he would be moving onto a new position in London.
“It’s not a retirement; it’s a see you later,” Paradis said as he addressed the council at the end of the evening.
Paradis has led the Stratford Fire Department since March 2015. In addition to his role, he was an important member of the city's population team and was also said to be instrumental in managing and declaring emergencies, including the most recent pandemic.
“It has been wonderful eight and a half years serving the community of Stratford, leading Stratford fire departments and providing oversight,” Paradis said in his address to the council, “Thank you, members, of the council, this council and the previous two councils, all of your staff and your employees as well as the City of Stratford.”
Paradis will be moving onto a new position as the City of London Deputy City Manager.