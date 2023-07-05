GUYSBOROUGH – Guysborough Players, an amateur theatre group based in Guysborough, held its annual general meeting on June 28. President Kate Tompkins reported on the year that was, noting that the many accomplishments included increased professionalism, a strong board of directors, new talent, improved choreography, as well as new props, sets and costumes.
“Our costume collection is growing to the point where it’s splitting its seams,” Tompkins told The Journal during an interview on July 2.
In the Players’ March production of Brigadoon, a fog machine was put to use with good results except, Tompkins said, “It was funny, actually; it was so foggy backstage, we couldn’t see what we were doing half the time.”
She added, “My goals for this year were to expand our capacity as an organization, which we’ve achieved; to not go broke, which we achieved; to have a wonderful time, which we achieved; to establish ourselves as a creative force in the community and I think that we’ve done that, too.”
Looking forward to next year, Tompkins said the goals are similar, “Another big, bouncy show. We’re going to look for something that’s a little more contemporary and a little bit better known. We’ve got it out to a vote right now and it’s a tie at the moment between The Sound of Music and Cinderella. And, if we do Cinderella, it will be the modern version in which Cinderella is actually a feminist.”
The group continues to actively recruit men for the stage, as well as children for future shows.
The Players are undertaking a training program to allow Tompkins to take off the producer hat – one of many she wears for every production – passing it on to member of the board Julie Anne Fox.
“That’ll take some of the pressure off me. We have a grant from New Horizons [federal grant New Horizons for Seniors Program] so that’s one of the activities of the grant,” she said.
Tompkins is also writing a booklet for the group detailing the points of production for musical theatre, “So, it will be very clear to everybody what the job descriptions are, where they overlap and where they don’t…It’s part of establishing our longevity.”
The Players are also looking for a space to house costumes, props and sets. Tompkins told The Journal they have a tentative space selected and if all goes to plan, they should be able to move in this coming October.
Funding for the Guysborough Players comes from ticket sales, sponsorship from Bell Aliant and donations from various businesses, individuals and from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, as well as the aforementioned federal grant.
Tompkins stressed that the group receives no core funding.
The board executive remains unchanged with Tompkins (president) and Fox (secretary) joined by Joanne Anthony (vice-president) and Nancy O’Regan (treasurer).
Tompkins reiterated that anyone who had the courage to get up on stage was welcome to join the group – and, for those with stage fright, there are many behind the scenes roles that could be filled by anyone willing to donate their time.