Drumheller may be well known for some of its tourist attractions such as Tyra the World’s Largest Dinosaur, but the popular attractions were not the only places in the Drumheller Valley which saw an increase in visitors over the summer months.
Between June and August 2022, a total of 19,099 visitors took time to visit the Drumheller Aquaplex, with over half of these being drop-in admissions.
“We are up significantly over the last couple of years through COVID,” aquatic supervisor Andrea Leavitt tells the Mail.
Ms. Leavitt adds the Aquaplex welcomed some 18,000 visitors during the same three-month period in 2018, the next comparative year.
Single, drop-in admissions made up 52 per cent of total admissions during this time, while membership use was 21 per cent; the remainder of admissions are a mix of swimming lessons and group reservations.
As the only other municipality in the immediate area with a pool, the Mail also reached out to the Village of Carbon. However, the Village declined to provide comment “due to other pressing tasks that require our immediate attention.”