HUDSON TOWNSHIP - The Hudson Recreation Committee has been meeting through the winter after being on hold two years due to the pandemic.
The main impact of that was the closure of the township's skating rink during the winters of 2021 and 2022.
Throughout the pandemic, members have been dealing with issues through emails, but in January of this year the committee held its first in-person meeting and on February 17, the community enjoyed a Family Skate Night. "We had a small turnout but everyone left with a prize and a hot-chocolate moustache," Councillor Crystal Gauthier said in an email.
The reactivated committee has eight members but would welcome any resident who is interested in joining.
"We are always looking for volunteers with new ideas to create fun activities for the township," Gauthier said.
The committee is now putting its heads together to plan a Family Day at Pike Lake Park in July, she said.
"The Township of Hudson Recreation Committee was formed in 2013 in order to bring activities to families and individuals who reside in Hudson and surrounding communities," said Gauthier.
"Our volunteer base is made up of a council member, township volunteer firefighters, and township residents who all have the same goal. The committee serves all residents of Hudson Township and anyone who uses the township facilities.”
She said that in 2014 the committee received two Frog's Breath Foundation grants that were put towards the revitalization of the Pike Lake Park "which is a busy spot on hot summer days."
Upgrades to the park and arena have been the main focus of the committee and the township provides its support to the committee's ideas, events and requests.
For more information regarding the Hudson Recreation Committee visit their Facebook page.