The Human Trafficking Unit of the Halton Police has taken significant steps in an ongoing human trafficking investigation centred in Oakville.
On August 7, 2023, law enforcement officers responded to an assault involving a male suspect and a female victim. The incident unfolded within a public area in Oakville, prompting a police intervention. Regrettably, the male suspect managed to evade capture before the arrival of the police at the scene.
As the investigation unfolded, it became evident that the male suspect's actions extended far beyond a violent encounter. The evidence pointed out that the suspect was allegedly involved in the trafficking of a female victim for sexual exploitation. Tragically, the victim had not only suffered assault but had also been subjected to further mistreatment during this heinous ordeal.
On August 10, 2023, Jahmane Bolton, 38, hailing from Toronto, was apprehended. He was charged with trafficking in persons, receiving material benefits from human trafficking, receiving material benefits from sexual services, exercising control for procurement, and a string of assault-related severe charges that include assault (3 counts), forcible confinement (2 counts), uttering threats (3 counts), and assault causing bodily harm.
Bolton remains in custody as legal proceedings move forward, awaiting a bail hearing that will determine his fate pending trial.
The police suspect the possibility of additional victims being ensnared by Bolton's actions who operated under various aliases, Froth/Frost and Juggernaut CEO.