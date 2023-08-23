The indoor pool at the Drumheller Aquaplex has been closed to the public since July 10 when it was discovered there was evidence of a leak within the mechanical room.
Further investigation into this has revealed several concerns, including a void which has developed beneath the floor of the mechanical room which has also resulted in excess strain on the piping located within this area.
Drumheller Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Drohomerski tells the Mail, the Aquaplex was scheduled to be closed over the month of September for regular maintenance and upgrades, including installation of an air handling unit and relocation of a door due to encroaching flood mitigation work. The discovery of this leak has meant a slightly earlier closure.
During the regular Monday, August 14 council meeting, CAO Drohomerski provided council with a status update on repairs, explaining Knibb Construction is carrying out an initial phase to determine the extent of the void space and damages under the mechanical room floor. This has required removal of concrete flooring.
Mr. Drohomerski noted a pipe for the hot tub, which was not indicated on any blueprints or drawings, was struck during the cutting of a portion of flooring; this has resulted in the early closure of the hot tub as well. While he acknowledges this has been disappointing for Drumheller residents, he notes both the indoor pool, hot tub, and steam room would be closed to the public in September, regardless of these issues.
Once phase one explorations are completed by Knibb, work will be taken to replace affected piping and to fill the void space.
This is estimated to take a minimum of three weeks to complete, though a full timeline will not be available until the inspection is carried out and the extent of the damage determined.
If these repairs can be completed within the estimated timeline, CAO Drohomerski is hopeful the indoor pool will reopen after its regular maintenance, in October.
During this time, the outdoor pool will remain open. Provided overnight temperatures do not get lower than five degrees Celsius, it is hoped the outdoor pool will remain open until the last week of September.