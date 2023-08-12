The Saint Thomas d’Aquin Parish in Astorville is gathering the flock, firing up the ovens, and preparing to get the beans and sea pie cooking. This Sunday is the big day – the annual Parish Picnic. This longstanding event is always a hit with the community, and the funds raised go towards the parish.
The event takes place on Sunday, August 13, at the East Ferris Community Centre, at 1267 Village Road in Astorville. Food is on sale from 3 to 6 p.m. but heed the call that lines usually form before three. The sea pie is just that good.
“The day brings people together and helps raise money to support the church and its activities,” said Deacon Tim Foster. He’s been involved with the church for decades and has helped with many a picnic. There are many volunteers who help put together the annual event.
Also, picnic is a bit of a misnomer, as now, the event is more of a take-out sale. There used to be a picnic, but over the past few years, organizers leaned more toward the take-out model. It’s still a nice way to see the neighbours, and Parish Picnic does have a nice alliterative ring to it, so the name remains.
For the uninitiated, sea pie has nothing to do with seafood. Some say it’s the ultimate meat pie, traditionally made with wild meats and fowls, but different cooks have their own personal favourite fillings. The name is an anglicized word for the French cipaille. The dish is a French-Canadian classic.
Indeed, Deacon Foster mentioned that for as long as the church was around, East Ferris residents would bring ingredients to the church to make sea pie. The parish has stood in its current location since 1902. The sea pie love is strong in Astorville and carries on through the generations.
The parish’s sea pie is a mixture of chicken, pork, salt, pepper, onion, bouillon, and lest we forget the beef.
“And then we put a layer of crust and we repeat that three times in these big cast iron pots.”
The parish has three large brick ovens behind the church. A volunteer stands guard at the ovens overnight to stoke the fires, ensuring the ovens are nice and hot when it’s cooking time. The sea pie simmers for about six hours, and the beans also reach peak deliciosity within those brick caverns.
The fruit pies are cooked in regular ovens, and the goal is to bake 125 of them. If you’re first in line on Sunday, try to resist buying them all.
Sea pie, beans, and homemade pies – with various fruit and sugar fillings – completes the menu. When you buy your sea pie, it will be mixed in a container. The dish is made in a large batch, then portioned out for individual sales. It won’t look like a little pie when you take possession.
But it will be delicious. Sea pie is $16, and beans are going for $5. The price of desert pies remains a mystery, so bring a few more bills just to make sure you can cover dessert.
All are welcome, you need not be a parish member, or an Astorville / East Ferris resident. It’s an important fundraiser for the church – the roof could use some repairs soon – and every bit helps.
Raising money is seldom so delicious.
