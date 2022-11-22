Glendale’s $54-million diverging diamond interchange is one step closer to completion.
The Niagara-bound off-ramp, which has been closed for almost two months, is slated to reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – weather permitting.
With the off-ramp closed, drivers were forced to exit in St. Catharines or detour via Niagara Falls in order to get to Niagara-on-the-Lake.
It’s still unknown when the Toronto-bound on-ramp will be finished.
Until then, vehicles can enter the highway through the temporary on-ramp via Airport Road.
The new interchange in Glendale is the third of its kind in Canada. The other two are in Calgary and Regina.
The design is meant to increase safety, reduce points where accidents can occur and provide a safer driving experience.
The interchange has been partially open since Sept. 26, but the Toronto-bound on-ramp and Niagara-bound off-ramp were both inaccessible while construction continued.
Once both ramps are operational, the construction of a single-lane roundabout at Glendale Avenue and York Road will begin. It’s expected to be done by spring.
And by the summer of 2023, the landscaping for the roundabout and the site cleanup should be completed.