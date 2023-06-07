Matawatchan – On Tuesday afternoon by press time, Greater Madawaska Mayor Rob Weir was feeling both optimistic and grateful as the fire situation seemed under control.
“The fire is significantly reduced,” he said when providing an update on the Centennial Lake fire. “The MNRF bombers are dropping water on it to saturate the area. You can never say a fire is totally out until it has been out for a few days.”
Township fire crews, who were on site since the beginning, took a well-deserved break on Monday night to get some sleep as other fire crews remained on scene, but were back on site on Tuesday morning. They had been joined in the fire effort not only by the MNRF but by numerous firefighters from neighbouring municipalities outside the county where the areas are not in as extreme a fire danger situation.
“We had fire crews coming from all over,” he said. “They volunteered to help which was great.”
The mayor said to his knowledge there has been no loss of homes or property in the fire. Residents and cottagers were still asked to evacuate until Wednesday night at midnight to be sure the fire was totally out before they could return home, he added. Since there are many seasonal properties in this area, many cottagers were not present when the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, he added.
The fire department has worked extremely hard during the fire and Mayor Weir expressed his thanks to them.
“Our firefighters put in very long hours,” he said. “They are doing an excellent job.”
He also noted the whole community stretching across Greater Madawaska and not just the immediate area has responded.
“It is the entire community coming together,” he said. “The Lions Club, restaurants, businesses, groups, everyone was volunteering to assist all over Greater Madawaska.”
He also expressed thanks to Renfrew County paramedics and Chief Mike Nolan who were on scene. The smoke conditions are dangerous and hazardous, and paramedics were there to help.
“It was really a full community engagement,” he said.
The township had put in a full fire ban on May 31. The province followed on June 1 with a full ban, Mayor Weir noted.
“I want to remind people there is still a fire ban on,” he stressed.