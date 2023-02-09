Kneehill County wants to work with oil and gas companies on unpaid property tax bills rather than end up in a legal situation, heard councillors during a staff report on the issue at the Jan. 24 regular meeting of council.
Councillors read a report about how Kneehill County approaches unpaid property taxes within the oil and gas industry which was presented by Property Tax Clerk Caroline Siverson.
“The financial impacts of unpaid oil and gas taxes has had a significant negative impact on the county’s finances,” stated Siverson’s report.
“Administration has worked diligently to collect these taxes by actioning payment agreements and initiating legal action when necessary.
“However, with a few of the larger corporations having gone bankrupt and leaving large amounts owing with many municipalities, there has been a large loss of revenue. “
Siverson noted several large bankruptcies left Kneehill County familiar with unpaid oil and gas property taxes.
“The last several years have seen low gas prices and economic challenges for the oil and gas industry,” she stated in her report.
“As a result of this, the industry has had difficulty managing their cash flows. In 2015 Lexin Resources went bankrupt and was the county’s first major exposure to the decline of the industry.
Since then, Manitok Energy and Trident Resources are the largest clients located in the county that went into receivership.
“Both companies sold any valuable assets and then disclaimed the balance of their assets. Disclaimed assets are those that the receiver was unable to sell through the insolvency process.
These disclaimed assets are transferred to the Orphan Well Association (OWA) for reclamation; disclaimed assets continue to be assessed by the province until such time as they are reclaimed.”
Siverson explained how few options municipalities have when attempting to recover unpaid oil and gas industry property taxes, especially after the so-called Redwater decision, a court ruling that ensured assets or monies would go first to the Alberta Energy regulator (AER) for reclamation purposes rather than municipal property taxes.
However, one bit of positive news was the passing of Bill 77, which gives municipalities a tool in such situations.
“This bill allows for a special lien which assigns liability to both the owner and operator for unpaid property taxes and introduces a 120-day period between the passing of the bill and the payment date to negotiate payment arrangements,” stated Siverson.
“This applies to all the debtor’s assessable property within the municipality, applies to unpaid taxes owing at the passing of the legislation, and balances the need for corporations to pay their fair share while maintaining sustainable municipalities.”
A complication within this issue revolves around provincial requisitions such as education tax; the tax is demanded up-front by the provincial government, so municipalities pay it with the intent to collect later through property tax bills. When oil and gas companies don’t pay their property taxes and municipalities have no recourse, local ratepayers are left holding the bag for oil and gas companies’ education tax.
Siverson pointed out there are programs available for municipalities to recover provincial requisitions, and noted in her report that Kneehill County has recovered $676,319.61 under such programs.
Siverson pointed out Kneehill County tries to work with oil and gas companies that are having trouble paying their property taxes.
“The tax department sends arrears notices to all taxpayers in November and April. In addition, administration attempts contact via phone and email,” she stated. “With our industrial accounts the next step is to contact our legal firm and begin legal action.
“We start with a demand letter with a deadline for payment and then will follow it up with a statement of claim against the company and directors, if required. With this step, a court can provide a judgement if we prove our claim, and then registration of the writ of enforcement with the personal property registry. The difference is that this writ allows for the county to attempt garnishee of their bank accounts.”
Siverson stated that, through payments agreements, Kneehill County has ensured that over $12 million in oil and gas property taxes have been paid.
During discussion councillors noted that the vast majority, about 85 per cent, of Kneehill County’s 2022 unpaid property taxes were linked to oil and gas.
Reeve Jerry Wittstock, looking at the process Kneehill County uses to recover unpaid property taxes, hoped it was effective.
“Hopefully it scares them (into paying their taxes), it doesn’t seem like it’s been working,” said Wittstock.
Siverson noted smaller companies seem to want to find a way to pay their bills, but less so the larger companies.
“The big ones are the ones that just laugh at us, basically,” said Siverson.
Councillors unanimously accepted the report as information.