TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – A new business in Tydendinaga Mohawk Territory aims to showcase Indigenous business owners and creators from near and far.
IndigeGifts, which is owned and operated by Kristin Maracle and Miki Doreen, opened its doors Dec. 3 at 5965 Old Highway 2 in Shannonville.
The duo, themselves shoppers and supporters of Indigenous artists and businesses around the reserve and beyond and aspiring entrepreneurs, envisioned a business on the reserve where creators and business owners could have their works showcased.
The result was the creatively named IndigeGifts, a tidy and inviting store whose charm and cleanliness is topped only by its friendly and passionate owners.
“We had been purchasing a lot of stuff from community members and we just thought of the idea really showcasing Indigenous business owners and creators in a storefront,” Maracle said during an interview inside the store. “There are stores that showcase their own, but we wanted to try to showcase everyone.”
So the friends set out to bring their vision to life.
“We really started thinking about it in the spring,” Maracle said, adding that the vision was and continues to be to “a space of all Indigenous creators. It kind of snowballed from there and came together.”
The duo financed their creation using their own money and slowly brought their creation to life.
“It’s been a labour of love,” Maracle said. “It’s been really fun and we're starting out slow, but I think that's a good way to go. We’re continuously finding new things to put in the store. It's just something that we just really enjoy doing.”
At IndigeGifts, the owners purchase some items wholesale from Indigenous business owners and creators across Canada, while also inviting local Indigenous creators to rent space in the location to showcase their creations.
“They get 100% of what they sell (at our store),” Maracle said.
IndigeGifts features a wide array of handmade and homemade items, ranging from cups and tumblers, to beard oils, body care products, ponchos and blankets, games, jewelry, pet supplies, sauces and syrups, artwork and paint and much, much more.
IndigeGifts is really a testament to Indigenous entrepreneurs, who Maracle said, contribute billions of dollars to the Canadian economy every year.
“Indigenous entrepreneurship is just something that is within our blood,” she said. “For time of memorial, we have always created stuff for ourselves and for our families,” Maracle added. “I think that just kind of resonates through what we are doing now and living in this economy and needing to do stuff and be creative because it's within us to be creative, just wanting to be your own boss. Also, it’s thinking of something else that you can show your kids and leave for your kids. We created this to be able to give back, and I really think that that’s important.”
The friends agreed that the global Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the world to hit pause and isolate for the better part of two years, saw a rise in entrepreneurship among Indigenous Canadians.
“We’ve really seen a rise in creation because people had so much time and couldn't do anything else,” Maracle said. “Even within our own community, we've found that creator pages are popping up for people who are making earrings and soap, creating art and a lot moreso since (the pandemic). That's also where the idea came of putting it all in one spot.”
Maracle and Doreen are also counting on the rise in tourism around the historically significant Mohawk reserve, which continues to draw more and more visitors year over year, to contribute to their success.
“I think geographically we're in a very good spot to be able to draw upon the visitors and also to be able to draw more business,” Maracle said.
IndigeGifts will host its official grand opening sometime early in the new year, Maracle said, and also plans to have feature nights that will bring local businesses and creators together under one roof.
“That’s one of our (passions), bringing everybody together and banding together with those other stores to be able to draw more people, to be able to experience everything that Tyendinaga has to offer,” Maracle said.”
IndigeGifts is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, email indigegifts@gmail.com
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.