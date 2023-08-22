The Root Cellar Food and Wellness Hub is holding its inaugural “Ribs on the Bridge” event in partnership with the Medicine Hat Ribfest on Friday at Finlay Bridge. In addition to attending the regular Ribfest, patrons will be able to purchase tickets for the VIP experience.
“This gives people an opportunity to sit down on the bridge and eat their dinner,” explains Melissa Mullis, executive director of the Root Cellar. “It’s a unique experience and they also can support the Root Cellar at the same time.”
Ticket holders can choose chicken or rib dinners “cooked to perfection” with beans, coleslaw and corn bread,with one alcoholic drink from one of the local breweries or distilleries, if they are of age. All proceeds will go to the Root Cellar and its initiatives for combating food insecurity, such as the Emergency Food Pantry which services in-need families in the community.
The Root Cellar hopes to bring people together to the tables at one of Medicine Hat’s most famous landmarks and have a nice community meal, according to Mullis. The food will be cooked by some of the best pit masters and grill masters from around the region.
“We’re really excited to be able to provide the community with this really fun event,” says Mullis. There will be barbecues on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. that will last approximately three hours. Each table can seat eight people. Patrons are encouraged to bring their families and friends. Seats are limited but there are plenty still available. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.ca/e/root-cellar-presents-ribs-on-the-bridge-tickets-692490566927.
Non-ticket holders will also be able to engage in the Ribfest barbecue cooking and will able to eat in the park. There will be live music, activities and a beer garden.
“We’re really grateful that Medicine Hat Ribfest included us in the event,” says Mullis. Ribfest has been a staple event of Medicine Hat for several years.