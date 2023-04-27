The former house of Trina Hunt has sold.
Hunt was last seen alive on Jan. 18, 2021. Her murder, which remains unsolved, attracted a frenzy of public interest, noted the homebuyers.
The single-family property located at 38 Hawthorn Dr. on Heritage Mountain was listed for sale for $2.4 million in late 2022. That address, however, will be changed in an attempt to scrub away the negative history for the family moving in, following a request from the buyers.
“As you may be aware, the property is known in the community to be stigmatized because it is related to an ongoing police investigation,” a letter to city council stated. “We would like to minimize harassment and work towards changing the stigma by giving the home, street, neighbourhood and community a fresh start. Starting with a new address, fresh coat of paint and a new family.”
The buyers explained they want to change the address for the safety of their two children.
They noted the murder investigation has a very active following on Facebook and Reddit, along with a website named after the property’s current address.
Port Moody staff said address changes are rare and generally discouraged, but noted there are unique circumstances in this case.
“After a quick internet search, staff noted the address of 38 Hawthorn Drive is mentioned on multiple social media and websites attaching a negative connotation to this address,” staff said.
While council was sympathetic to the buyer’s request, Coun. Kyla Knowles said she was nonplussed by the request for the city to waive its customary $625 fee for an address change.
“I don’t think we should be entertaining fee waiver requests like this,” Knowles said, emphasizing the stress on city finances.
Waiving the fee is a “point of compassion,” responded Coun. Haven Lurbiecki, who underscored the applicant’s “very unique situation.”
Following a vote from council, the buyer is now slated to pay $625 for the address change.
Mayor Meghan Lahti as well as Couns. Knowles, Callan Morrison and Diana Dilworth voted against waiving the fee.
Couns. Lurbiecki, Samantha Agtarap and Amy Lubik voted to waive the fee.
The title transfer is expected to take place on May 11, according to the letter.
Online uproar
When the property was first listed for sale, it caused an uproar on social media among those who had been following the investigation.
The house has been the focus of much attention since Hunt’s body was discovered in Hope on March 29, 2021.
RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and Port Moody Police executed a search warrant on the house on June 5, 2021.
Neighbours filmed Hunt’s husband being arrested outside the property by Port Moody Police on June 3, 2022.
He was released shortly afterwards, and no charges have been filed in the investigation.
Hunt’s family are offering a $50,000 award for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.