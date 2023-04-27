Living in Qatar, where the self-taught artist from Hong Kong discovered silk painting, Arab women and cultural subjects were often her muse.
Then she moved to Canada, where nature and the changing landscapes of the four seasons provided constant inspiration.
"The subject matter is quite influenced by the country that I live in," said Vallely, who has called London home for eight years.
The silk painter is among 19 artists opening their doors Friday through Sunday for the 30th London Artists’ Studio Tour.
People can view and interact with artists and work and learn about the process.
"For a lot of people, there's a bit of mystery about it. So to come in and see how they set up their studio" takes some of that away, said Sarah Cowling, one of the artists and tour organizers.
For Vallely, this will be her seventh tour. On display in her basement studio, where she teaches silk painting, are works inspired by flowers, fruits and vegetables from her garden.
"Growing up in Hong Kong, I didn't get the chance to get into nature," so caring for plants and enjoying nature was a massive change, she said.
“Sometimes,” with fruits "people walk past (and) don't really see the colours. They don't really care about a tomato, or a dragon fruit, or a pineapple, but I paint those things so people stop and look at them."
The London Artists’ Studio Tour partnered with London Brewing Co-operative for a third year. The co-op released a beer celebrating the city's artists, with can designs featuring some of their works.
Not all studios are wheelchair-accessible, but some artists will have displays at that level, "and we're always happy to bring something out," Cowling said.
Cowling is known for her collage work. Much of it focuses on themes of women's issues, abstract work, landscapes, memory and fantasy.
"All my pieces tell a story," she said.
Despite a successful return last year after pandemic restrictions, Cowling said a limited budget makes expanding difficult.
"We need to get our momentum back," she said.
Attendance last year was strong, but "I think it's more a feeling that, 'Yes, we're rolling and we can do this."
What: London Artists’ Studio Tour
When: Friday, 7-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Locations across London. Visit londonstudiotour.ca for artist profiles, brochures and a map of tour stops. Printed brochures are available at London Public Library branches, Tourism London, Museum London and art stores.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada