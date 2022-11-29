As ground searches for unmarked graves of Indigenous children continue across the country and here in Manitoba, an Ontario First Nation has announced they will now partner with a Winnipeg organization, as they look to search for more burial grounds across the country, and look to bring answers to families whose loved ones never made it home from residential schools.
During a Tuesday media event in Winnipeg, the Missanabie Cree First Nation, an Ontario community located on Treaty 9 land, announced they have formed a partnership, through its company ISN Maskwa, with Winnipeg-based environmental assessment firm Narratives Inc., to help communities across the country search for unmarked grave sites near former residential schools, and to investigate circumstances regarding Indigenous children who never made it home from residential schools.
The two organizations said they would assist in “developing protocols to guide the process of ground searches in communities,” and that processes may include navigating access to archival records, family tree mapping, gathering testimony, using Ground Penetrating Radar, and other appropriate technology.”
They said they are also committed to supporting processes that are “Survivor-led and trauma-informed.”
“Today is a historic day. We have all been trying to find answers and pull teams together to help find those answers quicker,” Missanabie Cree First Nation Chief Jason Gauthier said in a Tuesday media release.
“Today we bring together two such teams who are already working in this area so we can continue to move this work forward together in a meaningful way, in ceremony, with care.
“There’s greater hope in working together, in forging partnerships with each other, with experts, with all who can help find answers.”
Indigenous communities across Canada have been conducting ground searches for unmarked graves near former residential schools over the last year and a half, since what is believed to be 215 unmarked graves of children were discovered near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C. in May of 2021.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.