The Thames Art Gallery announced a new scholarship opportunity for Chatham-Kent secondary schools interested in furthering their education in art.
A $1,000 Graduating Art Scholarship 2023 will be presented to a student applying to study one of the following programs for their post-secondary education: visual arts, fine arts, film, photography, animation, digital media, graphic design and craft.
The recipient must plan to attend a post-secondary institution (college or university) full-time in the fall following graduation.
This scholarship was made possible through a donation from an anonymous sponsor.
Eligible students are invited to submit an application and portfolio of work by email to ckartgallery@chatham-kent.ca with the subject line ‘Art Scholarship 2023.’
Portfolios must include a minimum of six works to a maximum of eight pieces in various media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking and mixed media.
Those applying must then be available for an interview with the museum’s curator.
The application deadline is April 16, with interviews between April 19 and 21.
The Thames Art Gallery Scholarship Award recipient will be announced during the opening of the HERE I AM Virtual Exhibition on May 3.