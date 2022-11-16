One member of the Village of Delia’s three-person council has tendered their resignation and the village has announced it is accepting nominations to fill the vacancy.
Melody Christofferson, who has served as Deputy Mayor since her acclamation to council in October 2021, resigned on Wednesday, November 9-a day after the regular council meeting.
“Delia (council) still has quorum,” says interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Returning Officer Bill Wulff. “The remaining council will take up (Ms. Christofferson’s) committee and board appointments.”
The Mail reached out to Ms. Christofferson for comment on her resignation but received no response as of press time.
Nominations for the vacant seat on council will be accepted until 12 noon on Tuesday, January 17, 2023; Mr. Wullf explains a by-election will only be called if two or more nominations are received.
If a by-election is called it will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Those interested in putting their name forward can request a nomination package at the village office, or online at: https://delia.ca/candidates-package-by-election-2023/