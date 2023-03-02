Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte have retained Ainley Graham & Associates Ltd. to carry out the detailed design of a nearly $1 million dollar housing development proposed to be completed on the north side of the intersection between North Street and Brant Street in Deseronto, which will feature a mix of single residential and multi-residential units.
The proposed work includes vegetation removal and a conceptual design of the proposed development, which will include 14 lots for single residential development, one lot for an apartment development, one lot for a triplex development and a roadway providing access to the housing development.
The current construction estimate for the project is $660,610, while the total estimated project budget, including engineering and project contingencies, totals $921,632. The project will be jointly funded between the MBQ and Indigenous Services Canada through its Immediate On-Reserve Housing Needs Funding. The MBQ’s financial contribution is estimated at $281,632.
Construction is expected start in the late spring or early summer, while vegetation removal may be completed separately in early spring to comply with Environmental guidelines. Completion is targeted for November 2023.
MBQ retained Terraspec Engineering Inc. to complete a geotechnical investigation and The Greer Galloway Group Inc. to complete a Species at Risk assessment report for the project.
Grant funding
A food sovereignty project in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory will be able to begin its growth thanks to a $5,000 grant.
The Kenhte:ke Kanyen’keha:ka Food Sovereignty Project, founded by Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte band member Andrew Brant, and his wife Renee, seeks to provide the territory with fresh produce year round, as well as revitalize the soil to improve quality of life for generations to come.
Brant announced this week that the project has received a $5,000 grant from Carrot Cashe, a non-profit organization that supports small projects in Ontario working toward a sustainable and just regional food system.
The grant will fund the construction of a greenhouse, pushing forward its goal of growing food for the community all year round.
Food produced through the project is made available free to anyone living on or off the Reserve. Last year, Brant set up a table weekly to hand out fresh food, and also delivered it to those in need in his community.
Over the last 25 years, Carrot Cache granted over $2.6 million to organizations and individuals who are working on organic agriculture initiatives and developing regional food economies.
Skyway Bridge
The Skyway Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Originally, the closure was scheduled for 9 p.m. on March 1 until 6 a.m. March 2, but the new time was announced Wednesday
The closure is intended for the implementation of staging configuration for work that will consists of relocating temporary concrete barriers, temporary energy attenuators, delineators and placing temporary pavement markings. For full details and to stay up-to-date on this project, please visit: https://hwy49quinteskyway.ca/
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.