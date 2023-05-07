Residents of Grey Highlands are going to have the opportunity to speak directly to council in informal settings.
At its meeting on May 3, council approved a staff report to set up informal town hall meetings at various locations around the municipality over the next two years.
The first town hall will be held at the Osprey Community Centre with a date to be announced (staff had proposed a date in May for the first meeting, but it conflicted with another event). A second town hall will be at Rocklyn Hall on August 15 with a third to follow on November 21 at Stothart Hall. Times will be announced. Four more town halls are planned for 2024 with the dates being: February 20 at the Flesherton Kinplex, May 21 at Kimberley Hall, August 20 at the Markdale Community Centre and November 19 at Maxwell Hall.
“I’m pleased to see this come forward. It is exactly what this council discussed,” said Deputy Mayor Dane Nielsen.
Coun. Nadia Dubyk said the meetings will be an opportunity for council to hear from local residents.
“This is a great way for us to be face-to-face with the community,” she said.
During the discussion on the report, coun. Paul Allen suggested they consider setting up a similar town-hall-style meet at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton to give younger members of the community an opportunity to speak directly to council. Other members of council were fully supportive of the suggestion and asked municipal staff to contact the principal at the school about the possibility.