Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - The staff of the Pavilion Women's Centre held a carnival for women and children at the Dymond Community Hall on March 8 in recognition of International Women's Day.
Pavilion Women's Centre program coordinator Kayla Martell said the day is recognized globally, and a carnival day was chosen for all "women to experience the joy that comes with being a woman. We want them to have fun in a safe environment, and something's that's not always possible in the community with community events."
A traditional carnival was organized for women and their children and included traditional carnival treats like cotton candy and popcorn.
An Indigenous caterer prepared hot dogs and other foods for the gathering, and there were several different games with prizes for everyone who attended, Martell continued.
Children were able to join the games and fun after school and were present from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
During the afternoon a self-defence course was offered for participants.