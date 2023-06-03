Funding is now available to producers, agri-processors, industry organizations, academic institutions and more under the federal and provincial government’s Sustainable Agricultural Partnership.
Together, Canada and Manitoba are providing up to $65 million in grant funding under the partnership, also called Sustainable CAP, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced last week.
Manitoba’s Agriculture and Research Innovation program, which exists under Sustainable CAP, will provide project funding opportunities for basic and applied research and/or capacity building that will accelerate sustainable growth in the agriculture and agri-food sectors.
The announcement is welcomed by Manitoba producers and the agriculture sector, Keystone Agricultural Producers president Jill Verwey told the Sun.
“KAP has advocated for years about increasing investments from government into research and innovation,” Verwey said. “Ambitious goals and targets set by the federal government will require substantial and sustainable funding into research and innovation to achieve desired outcomes.”
Funding under the project will be cost-shared between the applicant and government, depending on the funding stream and project cost, according to a press release the province and the federal government sent out in late May. The press release also included a call for letters of intent under the new Research and Innovation program.
Selected projects, which will see funding injections next year, must improve the sustainability, resiliency and competitiveness of agriculture and agri-food sectors by accelerating the development and adoption of technologies and products that enhance efficiency and sustainability across the sectors. Successful applicants should also address environmental challenges such as climate change.
Research and innovation is the main driver behind the sustainable growth of the agriculture sector, and primary producers, agri-processors and others working in the industry know best how to lead the important work, Johnson said.
“Our government is pleased to support their efforts by ensuring funding is available for the start of the 2024 growing season so that Manitoba remains competitive in Canada’s agriculture sector.”
Through Sustainable CAP, the federal government is investing in agricultural research that will lead to new and improved ways for producers and processors to sustainably feed Canadians and the world, Bibeau said.
“Innovation is a driver of growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector and is key to ensuring that producers and processors remain competitive and successful.”
Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by Canada’s federal, provincial, and territorial governments that supports Canada’s agri-food and agri-products sectors.