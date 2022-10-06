Shona Robbins hopes to be a voice on Mono council for working professionals raising young families.
She said she decided to run in the Oct. 24 municipal election after noticing little of younger perspective on the current town council.
“After COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, it was quickly apparent that our small town had some issues that needed to be addressed,” she said. “I realized that there are some gaps in representation.”
She said the majority of the council is retired, empty nesters, and live in a rural area.
“I definitely acknowledge that these people do have an abundant amount of education, knowledge, and life experience,” Robbins said. “However, these members do not represent everyone.
“We have younger residents, families, and many living in subdivisions who need to have their issues equally addressed.”
Mono council should be made up of diverse local residents.
“I also have six children at home, and I wanted to show them that participation within the community is important, even if it means doing something new,” she said.
Robbins’ family moved to Orangeville in 1986. She grew up there until she went to university in the United States. She said she was lured back in 2009 when she’d started a family of her own.
She has a love for Mono that’s shared by other residents. That means sharing their concerns for the town.
“Protecting our rural areas and preserving our water supply is extremely essential,” she said. “Despite the growth in the neighboring townships and municipalities, I believe Mono should remain a small town.
She said demands for services in Mono will continue to change, and she is prepared to pursue those needs. And there is no doubt a stronger plan to ensure road safety in required.
“We need to do a better job supporting our farmers and endorsing our small businesses,” Robbins said. “We should be maximizing our recreational opportunities while reinforcing our community initiatives wherever possible.”
Robbins said she’s worked with children, young adults, new Canadians, second-career students, students with learning disabilities, adults requiring accommodations, seniors, and members of underrepresented groups.
“As a mother, an educator, and a small business owner, I believe in fairness, integrity, and open communication,” she said. “These same principles will accompany me into any political position that I may obtain in the future.”
-30-