ST. MARY’S — Following a strong recommendation from its warden last week, council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s will send an ‘official’ letter to the provincial government, urging action on establishing formal childcare facilities for the area.
“They [provincial officials] are saying that we need better healthcare, but to have better healthcare we need better childcare,” Warden Greg Wier told a special council meeting on Sept. 21. “I think it is all in a parcel. I think we need to ask the staff to write a letter [on our behalf] to all the powers that be.”
What’s more, he added, “I believe all council should sign it. I don’t believe it should just be [some]. Sometimes, that shows a little more support.”
Wier’s recommendation was in response to correspondence from a constituent sent to District 4 Councillor Beulah Malloy — copied to all members of council — asking for municipal support for a part of the province that’s rapidly becoming a desert for structured childcare.
Concern for young families erupted last month across much of the Eastern Shore as working women and men gathered in person and on social media from Sherbrooke to Sheet Harbour to demand action from the provincial government.
At the heart of the problem, they said, was the province’s rollout of its five-year childcare plan, which recently paused new licences to for-profit operations, even as it indicated its intention to underwrite the cost of registered facilities at a future date.
“The five-year plan is a wonderful program,” Carla Archibald, the new operator of a small daycare in Sherbrooke, told The Journal in late August. “What’s going to come out of it is going to be great, and it is going to help. But the issue is we need something now, not in five years. Why are parents having to wait that long?”
Chelsea Katarina Herrmann – an Ecum Secum mom who works in Sheet Harbour and has posted a link on her Facebook page asking people to take a Nova Scotia Health (NSH) survey about a plan to install a licensed facility at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital – said, at the time, “I’ve been struggling for over two years to find childcare. I’m rotating through seven to eight [caregivers]. If I had childcare in Sheet Harbour, it would greatly impact everything.”
Following a public meeting he attended in Sherbrooke on Aug. 25, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow told The Journal, “I understand their concerns, and it was important for me to hear firsthand [that] the need is there now, not in January. That’s one of the important pieces I’m bringing back to the government. I’m going to continue to work on it.”
At last week’s special council meeting, Wier said, “I do believe it is something that we definitely need. We can get staff to write a letter [expressing] our disapproval of not having one [a childcare centre] in our area.”
The recommendation was approved by consensus.
Said Wier: “I don’t think we need to vote. It’s a done deal. You guys [staff] write something up and we’ll sign it and get it off to everybody that it needs to be sent to.”