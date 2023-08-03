Clive village council read a report illustrating how quickly the municipal roads are degrading. The report was submitted to council at their July 17 regular meeting.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney submitted to councillors the 2023 paved road condition update. The entire report was given to councillors for their information, and the report was substantial.
Mayor Lucy Henry observed, “So, that was a big report. It confirms what we knew.”
In a summary provided by the contractor, Ladderup Consulting, a company from Chestermere, Clive’s paved roads are aging.
“The inspection was conducted on June 11, 2023, using the road rating guide prepared in 2021 for the village,” stated Ladderup’s summary.
“Overall the condition of the village’s road infrastructure has deteriorated over the 2021 survey.
“In 2021, eight per cent of the village’s roads were in a ‘red’ condition, rating of three or less, and in 2023 18 per cent of the village’s roads were in a ‘red’ condition.”
During discussion councillors agreed the paved roads appeared to be degrading rather quickly.
The CAO noted there is some uncertainty with provincial government grants for things like paved road maintenance and other infrastructure projects but at the same time the village doesn’t want to let the roads degrade further.
Kenney noted the village can’t afford to rebuild the poor roads but the village can begin to plan ahead for regular maintenance of other routes.
This, stated Kenney, could include a 10-year plan for road maintenance, a funding plan to pay for it and a public engagement plan to let residents know what is going on with paved roads.
Mayor Henry suggested perhaps looking at neighbouring municipalities which also have road maintenance scheduled and trying to partner with them to find better deals.
Councillors unanimously agreed to instruct village staff to develop a 10-year plan to maintain the village’s paved roads and to look into the idea of partnering with other municipalities.
As councillors discussed the issue of Clive’s municipal roads, the topic of nearby Hwy. 12 was mentioned. Councillors voiced concern over the condition of the highway, which is the responsibility of the provincial government.
Councillors agreed the village will send letters of concern regarding Hwy. 12’s condition to Alberta Transportation, Municipal Affairs and to the Lacombe-Ponoka constituency office.
Village office furnace
In a separate agenda item, councillors unanimously approved funds to replace the village office’s furnace. The CAO presented the results of her investigation into repairing or replacing the failing furnace.
During discussion councillors agreed it was more economical to replace the furnace than repair it and risk more problems.
Councillors approved a grand total estimate of $4,920.45 for a new furnace, with the estimate provided by Milo Group Electrical and Plumbing.