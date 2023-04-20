Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 647 hit the picket line in Chatham Wednesday, marching for a number of reasons.
According to Local 647 president Lyle Gall, some of the issues include higher wages in keeping with the cost of living; more equitable working conditions, including remote work; work-life balance; and job security.
The Chatham local has around 300 members, with the majority working at the Judy LaMarsh building, where employees process CPP and disability pensions.
The PSAC has 155,000 members, including employees who staff the Canada Revenue Agency.
The strike began at midnight Wednesday.