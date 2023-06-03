At their meeting on May 9, Wollaston Township council passed their 2023 budget with an increase of eight per cent. This was a slight increase of 0.2 per cent over the second draft budget presented to council at their April 24 special meeting. Councillor J.D. Fentie and Deputy Mayor Paul Ordanis comment on the passage of the 2023 budget.
Discussions on the Wollaston Township 2023 draft budget began at a special meeting of council on April 24, where council discussed with treasurer Tracey Vader and staff each department’s revenues and expenditures and what needed to be done this year and what could be postponed until next year and subsequent years. The first draft of the budget presented had a tax increase of just under five per cent, while the second draft presented by staff had an increase of 7.8 per cent.
After a vigorous discussion on the budget, the following motions were adopted during those discussions; that the CBO/By-law enforcement officer’s hours be reduced to two days a week, and that council authorizes the mayor and deputy mayor, upon conversation with the fire chief, to determine a bid amount for the purchase of a water tanker listed on GOV deals, with funds to come from the reserves.
From the April 24 draft budget to the May 9 draft budget that was ultimately passed, Transfer from Reserves was decreased by $12,800, Total Governance increased by $1,500, Total Corporate Management increased by $5,500, Total Fire Operating and Capital decreased by $1,698.84, Total Building Inspection went down by $28,100, Total Roads Administration went up $48,000, Total Capital Projects decreased by $25,000, Total Road Maintenance decreased by $11,000, Total Roads Vehicles and Equipment increased by $16,000, Total Waste Site Operations decreased by $5,000, Total Cemeteries decreased by $4,000, and Total Recreation increased by $1,950.
The second draft of the budget presented to council at the April 24 special meeting had revenues at $5,148,783.43, while expenses came in at $6,846,772.24, meaning that $1,697,988.81 need to be recouped through taxation for 2023, which equated to a 7.8 per cent tax rate increase.
By the next draft budget presented to council on May 9 that was finally passed, revenues were $5,135,983.43, while expenses amounted to $6,836,923.40, meaning that $1,700,939.97 needed to be recouped through taxation, which means an eight per cent increase in taxation for 2023.
Council agreed to pass the 2023 budget at the May 9 meeting of council, as time was of the essence, even though there were still some concerns about the size of the library budget at $43,655.20, an increase of $493.97 over last year.
At the May 9 meeting, council did indeed pass the 2023 budget, with a tax rate of eight per cent. Further, they also directed Vader to investigate and propose reporting analytics to accompany the 2024 budget for review by council. Under motion 12, council also received the Ontario Regulation 284/09 report from Vader, for information purposes, and they confirmed that they were aware that the future post closure landfill, future employee benefits and amortization were not included in the 2023 budget. The full 2023 budget can be found on the municipal website at www.wollaston.ca.Fentie commented on the passage of the 2023 budget to The Bancroft Times, saying the council session was rather long, but raised a number of important issues, triggered by the very large loan obligation created by the previous council for the new fire hall.
“Annual payments for that loan amount to approximately $165,000 for the next 30 years,” he says.
Fentie says that the current council has worked hard with Vader and the township management team to bring the municipal portion of the property taxes in with an increase of only eight per cent. He stresses that he said “only eight per cent” because if nothing had been done, the tax rate increase would have been higher.
Fentie says that a key point for discussion was that the budget presentation did not include any analysis to help taxpayers and council put the numbers into context, and that there was no analysis of key changes up or down in costs or revenues. He also said there was no discussion on how the proposed budget positions the township relative to their neighbours with respect to the ratios used in the Provincial Financial Indicator Review (how the province assesses the financial health of municipalities).
“Of particular concern was the impact of the large fire hall loan on the township’s ability to meet future capital spending. This was not covered in the presentation. Council has approved the budget in order to get things going, but has also asked the treasurer to provide some input into a more comprehensive approach to presenting next year’s budget. To help with this, the treasurer will provide me with historical budget data so that I can prepare examples of the type of reporting that would be useful. I have some background in finance and operations management, which should prove helpful,” he says.
Ordanis confirmed the tax increase came in at eight per cent to The Bancroft Times and was quite an achievement considering the current impact of inflation and the construction cost of the new fire hall in Coe Hill.
“Financing for the new fire hall accounts for approximately 10 per cent of the current budget, so council and staff worked hard to reduce the budget to lessen the impact on taxpayers. In addition, municipal operating costs are rising, in some cases supplies have risen three or four times the rate of inflation,” he says. “With all these factors considered, I believe Wollaston crafted a good budget for 2023.”