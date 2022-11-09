Members of the greater Canterbury community joined the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, ANAVETs Unit 95 and local clergy on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, to pay tribute to veterans who served their nation.
Rev. Canon Walter Williams reflected on the reason for the service held at the Canterbury High School during his message of remembrance.
He recounted attending the Canterbury Remembrance service 31 years ago and the many other services in many communities over the years. For those who don't personally remember the veterans who served or those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, he urged them to remember previous Remembrance services and never forget "why we remember."
Canon Williams recounted a trip to France with his wife to visit Juno Beach and Vimy Ridge. He recalled the emotion he felt walking over the sands where young Canadian soldiers, including his father-in-law, put their lives on the line for their nation so many years earlier.
Canon Williams recounted the stark reality of visiting the vast military cemeteries and the headstones that marked the graves of so many young heroes.
"You cannot comprehend reality until you see stone after stone," he said.
Pastor Trevor MacMillan, Rev. Greg Williams, Tobique-Mactaquac MP Richard Bragdon and Canterbury Mayor Tanya Cloutier joined Canon Williams on stage.
Pastor MacMillan delivered the Invocation Prayer and Benediction, while Rev. Greg Williams provided the Scripture reading. Bragdon brought greetings from the Government of Canada and a "thank you" to the men and women who served their nation.
Cloutier served as the service's MC and read the names on the Honour Roll of area service members who perished in battle. Master Warrant Officer (Retired) Rocky Grant placed a poppy on the cross to represent each of the fallen.
Those names included Edwin Boyd, James Gould, Perley Graham, Thomas Nicholson and Coburn Wright in the First World War; Reginald Chase, Claude Derrick, Samuel Dow, Clifford Fox and Gerald Furrow in the Second World War; and Lee Oliver in the Korean War.
Members of the Royal Canadian Legion, ANAVETs and veterans entered and exited the crowded CHS cafeteria to the sounds of piper Kate LaFrance.
Led by Bragdon on behalf of the Government of Canada, Sunday's solemn ceremony included laying dozens of wreaths and crosses on behalf of the veterans' groups, the province, the community, several organizations and families.
The annual Canterbury ceremony, held on the Sunday before Remembrance Day, is the first of several community services throughout the region.
Also, on Sunday, the Woodstock Baptist Church hosted a Remembrance service. The Woodstock First Nation will host a service at its war monument on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Several Upper River Valley communities will host Remembrance services on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.