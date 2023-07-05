ST. MARY’S – The outgoing chief administrative officer (CAO) of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, who tendered her resignation in April, will now stay on — working remotely — until “the newly appointed CAO commences that position,” council decided late last month.
The recommendation — which followed an in-camera session near the close of the June 21 committee of the whole meeting — stipulated that council authorize “current CAO, Marissa Jordan, to work remotely full-time” and agree “to extend her resignation to continue employment until the newly appointed CAO commences their position.”
The motion also noted: “If CAO Jordan as such time cannot provide support for full-time hours, council agrees to appoint Marian Fraser, director of finance, as interim CAO, with compensation as specified in the proposal [and] Marissa Jordan to provide part-time administrative support to the interim as the departing CAO within the hours [for] consideration as specified in the proposal.”
After just more than a year, Jordan announced she was leaving the municipality’s top administrative job on April 19, indicating she wanted to pursue other opportunities in her home province of PEI.
Immediately prior to her appointment in Feb. 2022, she served as economic development officer. Before that, she was municipal clerk and special projects coordinator, a position she’d held since 2019.
“Marissa brought with her years of experience,” Deputy Warden James Fuller said in May. “During her tenure she motivated, mentored and led the municipality’s team towards a higher level of service.”
At the time of her resignation, Jordan told The Journal, “It’s been my pleasure to serve our residents and work within such an amazing team of council members and staff... In the coming months, myself and council will begin searching for possible candidates to serve as the new CAO of St. Mary’s.”
According to postings on St. Mary’s website and Facebook page in May, the municipality was seeking “HR consulting services to facilitate the recruitment” of a new CAO.
“The Municipality is seeking the right person to lead our municipal administration team,” the posted position summary said. “The CAO ensures that the policies and programs of the municipality are implemented; advises and informs Council on the operation and affairs of the municipality; and performs the duties and functions and exercises the powers assigned to a Chief Administrative Officer by the Municipal Government Act and other enactments.”
The Journal sent emails to both Jordan and St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier last week — requesting an update on the job search — but did not receive responses by press time.