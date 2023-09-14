Local firefighters recently had the opportunity to pay a kindness forward to another community.
Joey Cherpin, the Fire Training Manager and Director of Emergency Management with Drayton Valley/Brazeau Fire Services, says the fire department has been working to up its training standards to meet the Alberta Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) guidelines. The WUI guidelines sets out parameters for the training and equipment in fire departments before they are allowed to safely help other communities.
“This is something our department has been working on for a little while, even before the fire happened,” says Cherpin. “The ability to help our neighbours respond is something we’ve been striving to be able to do beyond the borders of Brazeau County.”
Cherpin says the hard work paid off, and the local fire department was able to be deployed to help with a fire outside of Alberta for the first time.
The community of Hay River, NWT has faced two large wildfires that have required the evacuation of the community. The evacuation for the second fire was issued on August 13, and as of September 11, residents were still not back home.
Cherpin says he received the request for help on August 22 from a field officer with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency. “The way the request came in was the same way the request went out for us when we had our fire,” he says.
He says the officer wanted to know if the department had a specific apparatus that would be a help to firefighters already responding to the fire.
At that point, Cherpin reached out to staff and worked on coordinating their fire trucks internally. He says when they deployed a truck to respond to the fire, it had to be backfilled with another truck.
He says the truck that went north was packed up with a bunch of extra gear just in case of emergency. This included extra hose, emergency food rations, camping gear, cans of diesel and other items that might be needed.
The first crew was sent up on August 24, and on August 31, a second crew of three people was sent up to relieve the first team. Three members of the first crew came home on September 1, and the remainder of the crew returned on September 8.
Once the crews reached Hay River they checked in, had a short rest, and then were sent to work that evening. Cherpin says they were mainly used for structure protection and were setting up sprinklers. They also had to deal with blow ups, which is when fire activity picks up due to increases in wind speed and temperature, along with low relative humidity.
“I know they did their part of saving a few homes,” says Cherpin.
Another challenge the department had to face before they could send anyone up was the employers of the volunteer firefighters. Cherpin says the volunteers had to consider their family situations and work something out with their employers before they could be sent out.
“From a fire department perspective, it’s a big thing to have the businesses and employers that allow that,” says Cherpin. He says that it’s important to remember that when other departments were deployed to help Brazeau County, they would have had to get permission from their employers as well.
Garlyn Pyzda, a volunteer with 12 years of experience as a firefighter, and a captain within the department, was one member of the crews that were deployed. “Within the WUI structure there are no ranks. You’re either a member or a boss. I went up as a boss.”
Pyzda says they arrived on the night of August 31 and after a short rest were immediately put to work. He says that at the time, the majority of the community had been evacuated, but on September 1, the remainder of the residents were asked to head to Alberta.
He says the crew was deployed as a structure protection unit, with the goal of protecting the buildings in Hay River.
Pyzda says that after the response they saw during the Buck Creek Wildfire, the department felt it was more important than ever to be able to help other communities in similar situations.
“When you have departments coming in from across the province with the same goal of protecting your community in mind, it’s difficult to express the amount of gratitude that we had,” he says. “You could see the hopefulness in their eyes when they saw trucks, not just from across the province, but from across the country.”
He says fighting the fire up there was a group effort. Forestry from Ontario and Manitoba as well. “It felt empowering to go there and be of assistance to someone else when we had that same assistance given to us.”
He says that over the years as a volunteer firefighter, he has had several conversations with his employer about being called out. When he informed them of the situation, they told him to be safe, have fun, and return home.
“They basically got two days' notice,” he says. “I couldn’t ask for a better employer.”
He says the response from the firefighters in Hay River was pretty emotional. Like the fire in Brazeau County, the wildland fire came very close to the community itself. “It was knocking on their doorstep a few times,” he says.
Pyzda says even though they just got back, he says they are prepared to go again if needed. He says it’s possible they may have to go back out again, but he hopes that no more communities will face those conditions again this year.
“Am I prepared to deploy again? Absolutely. At a moment’s notice. My bags are packed, I’m ready to go. This is the life that we all signed up for.”