At a public meeting in early May, Ritchot’s council voted unanimously in favour of applying to the province for the installation of flashing beacons at the corner of Highways 200 and 210 in St. Adolphe.
“I wanted to really push this because the school is having issues [putting] crossing guards there,” Councillor Jason Bodnarchuk told council. “[We just need] more visibility at that corner. There’s definitely a lot more traffic going through there lately, so the better the visibility the safer it is for everyone.”
At the same time, council moved to approve the new daycare provider for the upcoming facility which will be located at the south end of Main Street.
“The St. Adolphe Childcare Centre did make it known that they were interested, so the RM would like to move forward with appointing them as the provider,” said CAO assistant Dominque Lemoine.
Lana Redmond is the director of the St. Adolphe Childcare Centre (SACC). She says it’s too soon to provide any details on the new facility, but she’s hoping that more information will become available in the coming weeks.
“This is really great for the community,” Redmond says. “Obviously, childcare is really needed [here].”
Like most daycares everywhere, the SACC has a long waiting list of parents hoping to secure a local spot for their child. It’s these parents, Redmond says, who will get first dibs on the new location when it’s complete.