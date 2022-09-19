Name: Chris White
Age: 44
Address: 11016 Pinehurst Line
Email: white.christopherdavid@gmail.com
Occupation: Manager - grain elevator
Tell me a bit about your home life, e.g. married (how many years), how many kids, grandkids, how long you have lived in this area, where you work, hobbies, etc. Happily married. Three kids (one in elementary school, 2 in high school, born and raised in Kent County. I moved away for a while and came back 17 years ago.
Community involvement: clubs, organizations, volunteer, etc.: President Chatham Kent Girls Hockey Association, board member ALUS Chatham Kent (alternative land use services, affiliated with Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, board member Chatham Kent 4H.
Past political or other experience you feel may be beneficial? Past experience on volunteer and non-profit boards in addition to those listed above.
What was the one issue that prompted you to enter? The reason I entered was I feel that there needs to be a voice on the board advocating to keep the schools in our rural areas and our small towns open and vibrant. Small towns and rural areas without schools are communities on the decline.
What are the top three issues facing education in our area today? 1) the main issue I feel the board needs to focus on is keeping our rural and small town schools open and a viable choice for students.
Do you feel it is important to keep rural schools open, and would you support keeping them open? Yes, keeping schools open is the main reason I am running to be a trustee.
Do you feel there is waste in the school board budget? If so, please cite specific areas where you would reduce funding. I do not feel like I have a good enough understanding of the board’s financials to answer the question.
What do you hope to accomplish as a trustee? I hope to be a part of developing a plan to keep our rural and small town schools open, viable and vibrant.
What is your vision for education in Ward 3 in the next four years? Long term? I want the families of Ward 3 (and all parts of the Lambton Kent District School Board) to be able to send their children to a local school where they can get the education they want and need. I don’t want our rural communities to send their children on long bus rides to distance schools.