To become a councillor is to translate community passion into municipal representation, but false assumptions might be a wake up call for newcomers to the position.
MidlandToday asked the new first-term councillors of North Simcoe municipalities if they had found their newly elected roles had given them a different perspective than they had before winning in the October municipal elections.
In Tiny Township, councillor Kelly Helowka shared that he had a different assumption of the conditions in which the municipality ran business.
“I was surprised and disappointed that some of our Township of Tiny employees operate out of four portables,” admitted Helowka. “Our constituents should be aware that our aging municipal office building is in constant need of repair.”
Helowka noted that the municipality was open and transparent in the matter and had hid nothing.
“Our current council has requested a report from staff as to the current costs of renovations and expenses. Once that report has been completed, and discussed, council will explore all of the options available and make a proper decision moving forward.
“Personally, I don't think any employee should have to work out of a portable building, unless there is a short-term emergency situation,” said Helowka.
Meanwhile in Tay Township, councillor Judy Larmand stated that she hadn’t been surprised by the transition and if anything had gained a better appreciation of municipal workings.
“I can tell you honestly, that I am so far very impressed at how the township is being operated,” Larmand said. “The staff are all exceptional at what they do, as is council. Of course, it will be a learning curve for awhile.
“From what I have so far experienced and learned, the township is very transparent. I look forward to working with staff, council and the community.”
Similar sentiments were held by Midland councillor Catherine MacDonald, who had been exposed to municipal politics through her late husband, the former mayor George MacDonald.
“I am pleased to report that I have not discovered any ‘hidden in the thistles’ situations,” replied MacDonald. “Midland administration has been open and transparent and eager to explain all situations.”
MacDonald added that with just two council meetings into the new term, council and staff were positive, congenial and accepting of responses given to their questions.
“There is a very steep learning curve for first-time councillors,” she added.