Although there were still two more weeks until school resumed for another year, Saturday, August 19th, had a definite feel of summer's end. The cool temperatures had shoppers donning warm jackets in the morning as they ventured out. The fourth and final Walk-aw Day of the summer featured a “Show n’ Shine” hosted by Clearly Custom Autobody, a dunk tank run by the Little Minnows Daycare to raise funds for their before and after school program, a free tasting opportunity at Backroads Spirits of their locally produced award-winning Alibi vodka, and many special deals featured in-store at the businesses along 1st Street South.
Friday evening a ‘movie in the park’ sponsored by Lake Country Co-op kicked everything off. Unfortunately, due to concerns about the weather, the movie needed to be moved from Cenaiko Park, beside the Heritage Museum, to the Jubilee Arena, but that didn’t stem the enthusiasm of local residents. Many people came out with their lawn chairs and snacks and sat down to enjoy the 2022 movie Family Camp on the big screen. It’s been many years since the movie theatre closed in Wakaw, and to be able to go out and enjoy a movie without leaving town was a rare treat.
The dunk tank run by Little Minnows Daycare was a definite draw on Saturday. While it’s hard to define the lure of a dunk tank, there is no question that people of all ages love to see the moment when cause and effect meet and the person on the seat of the contraption falls awkwardly into the water. Some notable participants who volunteered to be dunked were Mayor Mike Markowski, Recreation and Community Development Manager Dwane Burke, Wakaw School Vice Principal Luke Strueby, Lions Member Terry Olexsyn, and Becki Krentz director of Little Minnows. Other community members including business owners who volunteered to get soaked for the cause included Cheryl Sosnowski, Nikki Parenteau, Lee-Ann Romanchuk, Chase Shevernoha, Jonathan Venne, Leslie Tarnowski, and Erick Fernandez.
Adding to the end-of-summer feel was the 50% off sale at the SHE Can Boutique as the girls of summer wrapped up another season of providing summer fashions for shoppers. Sadly, it was also Rhonda and Karen’s last day at SHE Can as Guenette has become the new owner of the boutique while Rhonda and Karen embark on a new chapter. Many Wakaw and area residents were sad to hear of the ‘dynamic duo’s” departure and stopped by to say goodbye. Their energy will surely be missed by the other businesses along 1st Street, but we wish them all the best and also Guenette as she takes over.
A scheduled Murder Mystery Excursion aboard The Wheatland Express Excursion Train departed from Wakaw Saturday afternoon as well and therefore the gates of Little Big Town were opened for people to explore the ‘town’ and enjoy the music provided by Larry Krause from 12:30 -2 pm. People arriving early for the excursion also had the opportunity to avail themselves of the Walk-aw Day specials featured around town.
With the final Walk-aw Day of the summer now complete, Burke and business owners will spend time over the winter looking at what worked and what didn’t in this inaugural year. Undoubtedly, there will be changes for next year as 2023 was a ‘let’s try it and see what happens’ year. Feedback from the public is also welcomed as the whole impetus was to increase community engagement amongst those who live and work here. Share your thoughts while it’s still fresh in your mind and together Walk-aw Days 2024 can be bigger and better.