The Callander Public Library wants to hear from residents to find ways to improve services to the community. Specifically, the library board and staff are interested in learning how the people are responding to current programming and gather suggestions for improvements.
Library staff emphasized that the goal is to better serve the community, so feel free to participate in the survey, which runs until September 29. A link to the survey can be found on the library’s website’s homepage.
"We believe that the library belongs to the community it serves, and as we look ahead to the future, we want the community to play an active role in shaping our future," said David Villard, Board Chair for the Callander Public Library.
"Your insights will guide us in making informed decisions that will meet the evolving needs and interests of our community."
The survey is confidential — so if you’re hounding for more copies of War and Peace, nobody will know—and all who complete the survey will be entered into a draw for one of three $50 gift cards from the Foodland in Callander.
"Our goal is not only to gather input but to thank our community members for their time and effort in helping us plan for the future," added Melissa Sones, Library CEO
For those not into online surveys, feel free to mosey on down to the library at 20 Catherine Street West in Callander and you can fill out a paper copy.
All residents are encouraged to offer feedback, even if you’re not a frequent library patron. “The Callander Public Library encourages everyone to share their thoughts, as the feedback received will play a crucial role in crafting a service delivery review that reflects the community's collective vision,” staff emphasized.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.