This Saturday, July 15 will be a big weekend in Moosomin, with the Bulls and Broncs event put on by the Moosomin Rodeo Committee.
It will be a full day of events with the Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast first thing in the morning, the Chamber of Commerce Parade at 10 a.m., a Filipino Cultural Celebration at noon, the Bulls and Broncs in the evening, and a cabaret wrapping up the day.
At the beginning of the day, there will be a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the town’s fire hall, hosted by Moosomin’s Fire Department. Following the breakfast, the Moosomin Chamber of Commerce 2023 Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the McNaughton High School parking lot.
In collaboration with the community’s participation in the 2023 Communities in Bloom contest, the theme for the parade this year is Flower Power.
The route of the parade will go north on Birtle Street, then east on South Front St., then south on Main Street, and east on Wright Road leading to the Southeast Integrated Care Centre (SEICC).
In honor of the Eastside Playground Committee’s work in fundraising and installing a new playground in Moosomin, they will be this year’s 2023 parade marshalls.
After the parade, the Pinoy Moosomin Community will be hosting a cultural event and fundraiser for the Terry Lynd Court at the Moosomin Armoury.
The lunch buffet will begin at 12 p.m.—doors open at 11:30 a.m.—and the entertainment for the event will start at noon.
“We’ll be serving Filipino food, I’m not sure of the menu yet, but it will be rice, noodles, adobo. We’ll have some dessert too,” said Leo Ilustrisimo of the Pinoy Moosmin Community.
The entertainment will include cultural dances and singing from kids and people in the community.
“We bought a whole set of new costumes from the Philippines, we’ll be wearing that for the dances,” said Ilustrisimo.
“We have a group of kids dancing, there’s about 12 kids dancing. There’s a group of ladies dancing, teenagers and couples too.”
Ilustrisimo spoke about how the Pinoy Community came up with the idea to host the fundraiser.
“We always do something for the July 15 rodeo weekend and we thought it would nice to hit two birds here, with raising money, but also showcasing the Filipino culture,” he said.
“That’s one of our goals is as long as the population grows we need to integrate our community better to Moosomin, and one way of doing that is showing our culture.”
Ilustrisimo said he hopes to see people from the community come out to meet new and familiar faces.
All of the proceeds made from the event will go towards supporting the Terry Lynd Basketball Court Project.
Advance tickets be available for $20, and tickets at the door will be sold for $25.
The Moosomin Rodeo will be celebrating the club’s 30th anniversary this year at their annual Moosomin Bulls and Broncs event on Saturday, July 15, at the rodeo grounds at Bradley Park.
“The event starts at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.,” said Chelan Beckett president of Moosomin Rodeo.
“We’ll have the three main rough-stock event, then we added a novice event for novice steer riding and novice horse riding.
“We hope to book a clown for this year. We’ll have wild ponies again, and half-time entertainment.”
The evening will include bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc, and novice rough-stock, as well as beer gardens and music on site.
After the show, there will also be a cabaret and a live performance by Quinton Blair which starts at 9 p.m.
“We haven’t had a band since before Covid. This year is also Moosomin Rodeo’s 30th anniversary and we decided to have a band this year to celebrate that,” said Beckett.
Admission for the rodeo and cabaret is $20, and admission for the cabaret is $20. Children age five and under are free.